Ireland meet Australia at Twickenham Stadium on Friday evening for the fifth-place playoff of the inaugural Nations Championship campaign.

In their final group stage fixture, the Boys in Green held on to claim a monumental 20-17 win over South Africa at Aviva Stadium, while the Wallabies burst the bubble of a high-flying Welsh side by winning in Cardiff.

Match preview

After a slightly disappointing Six Nations campaign earlier this year, failing to win back the tournament crown from France having finished two points behind Les Bleus at the table’s summit, Ireland will be left somewhat underwhelmed by their Nations Championship campaign too.

Despite losing just one of their six group matches, falling to a 40-21 defeat against New Zealand at Eden Park in July, the Boys in Green missed out on a top two Northern Hemisphere finish due to achieving fewer bonus points than France and England, who were both beaten on just the singular occasion too.

While they have proved to be a tough nut to crack, with just three sides conceding fewer than their 19 tries over the six matches, Andy Farrell’s men have been let down by their conviction going forward, sitting fifth in the competition’s scoring charts with just 195 points.

Having claimed victory in each of their latest six matches against Australia, including a 33-31 triumph at Sydney Football Stadium during July’s Southern Hemisphere fixtures, Ireland will be confident that they can end their campaign on a high at Twickenham Stadium though and extend their winning run to four matches.

© Imago / Focus Images

Following a slightly improved Rugby Championship campaign, avoiding a third consecutive rock-bottom finish by winning two of their six matches and beating Argentina to third place, Australia will undoubtedly be frustrated with how their Nations Championship efforts panned out.

Having lost their first two competition fixtures, the Wallabies did well to end their home schedule with victory over Italy, but with just the singular win in their away fixtures too, Les Kiss’s side could only manage third place in the Southern Hemisphere standings and finished a huge eight points behind arch rivals New Zealand and South Africa.

Although they do not have a particular weakness, it could be argued that Australia’s struggles have stemmed from their lack of strengths, with Kiss’s side placing sixth in the cumulative standings for both points scored and conceded, putting them in the middle of the pack.

Australia certainly head into Friday evening’s match as underdogs, having won just one of their previous nine games against Ireland and currently sitting five places below them in the World Rugby Rankings, but having triumphed in each of the prior two knockout clashes between the nations, the Wallabies will be hopeful of ending their year on a high with a monumental triumph in London.

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Team News

© Imago / AAP

After picking up a two-game suspension for a croc-roll on Marco van Staden in last week’s encounter with South Africa, Dan Sheehan is ineligible for selection on Friday and has been replaced by Nick Timoney on the back-row as the only difference to Ireland’s forward pack.

The Boys in Green have just a singular change to their backline too, as Mack Hansen makes way on the wing and is replaced by Jacob Stockdale, who makes up the back three alongside Rob Baloucoune and Hugo Keenan.

On the bench, Farrell has opted for a blend of youth and experience, as 23-year-old back-row James McNabney has the chance to make just his second test appearance and is joined among the replacements by seasoned veterans such as Tom O’Toole, James Ryan and Bundee Aki.

Kiss has made a pair of changes to his starting eight forwards this week as Allan Alaalatoa and Jeremy Williams come in at prop and lock respectively to replace Taniela Tupou and Harry Wilson, who both drop to the bench.

As a result, the Australia scrum has seen multiple players reshuffled as Rob Valetini shifts from flanker to the back-row, with Tom Hooper then moving from the second-row to fill the void left by the 28-year-old.

Amongst the backs there are just a couple of differences too, as Ryan Lonergan makes way for Kalani Thomas at scrum-half and James Ramm, who will make his test debut at Twickenham Stadium, replaces Harry Potter on the wing.

However, the most astonishing piece of team news is undoubtedly the return of Kurtley Beale to the Wallabies squad at 37-years-old, with the utility fighting off both injuries and personal adversity to earn a call-up.

Ireland starting lineup:

15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Rob Baloucoune, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 Jacob Stockdale, 10 Sam Prendergast, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Rónan Kelleher, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 6 Ryan Baird, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16 Tom Stewart, 17 Tom O’Toole, 18 Thomas Clarkson, 19 James Ryan, 20 James McNabney, 21 Nathan Doak, 22 Ciaran Frawley, 23 Bundee Aki

Australia starting lineup:

15 Tom Wright, 14 Max Jorgensen, 13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12 Len Ikitau, 11 James Ramm, 10 Carter Gordon, 9 Kalani Thomas; 1 Isaac Kailea, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 4 Josh Canham, 5 Jeremy Williams, 6 Tom Hooper, 7 Carlo Tizzano, 8 Rob Valetini

Replacements:

16 Josh Nasser, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Lachlan Shaw, 20 Harry Wilson, 21 Fraser McReight, 22 Teddy Wilson, 23 Kurtley Beale

We say: Ireland 38-20 Australia

Having bounced back from consecutive defeats with victory over Wales at the Principality last weekend, Australia will be hopeful that they can halt their torrid record against Ireland on Friday night by claiming a notable victory in London.

However, with just one defeat in their previous 10 matches, it would take a monumental effort to beat Ireland right now and as such, we are backing Andy Farrell’s men to cement fifth place at Twickenham Stadium with yet another win under the lights.