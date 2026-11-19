England welcome New Zealand to Twickenham Stadium on Saturday afternoon for the final round of Nations Championship fixtures in this year’s inaugural tournament.

In their penultimate outing, Steve Borthwick’s men posted an emphatic 78-15 win over Japan on home soil, while Dave Rennie’s side fell to a damning defeat against Wales at the Principality Stadium.

Match preview

Having endured statistically their worst Six Nations campaign since 1984 earlier in the year, winning just one of their five matches and finishing fifth for only the third time ever, England will be delighted with how they have rebounded in the inaugural edition of the Nations Championship.

Although they were well beaten by back-to-back world champions South Africa in the opening round of fixtures, conceding four second-half tries to fall to a 45-21 defeat at Ellis Park Stadium, Borthwick’s side have claimed impressive victories over the likes of Argentina, Australia and Japan in the following five matches to sit second in the Northern Hemisphere standings with just one match to play.

England’s greatest strength has undoubtedly been their fluid attack, with Saturday’s hosts dotting down an unbelievable 39 tries over their five matches and scoring an impressive 248 points, the most of any team in the competition and 33 more than next best South Africa.

However, despite narrowly trailing France in the Northern Hemisphere standings, Borthwick’s men require a significant favour from Argentina to claim top spot this weekend, with Los Pumas needing to deny Les Bleus a four-try bonus-point while England secure the maximum five points themselves.

The hosts will nevertheless be confident that they can fulfil their side of the equation, having ended their 13-year wait for a home win over New Zealand when these sides most recently met at Twickenham Stadium, claiming a 33-19 victory over the All Blacks in November 2025.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

After narrowly missing out on snatching the Rugby Championship title back from South Africa earlier this year, finishing level on points with the Springboks but failing to claim top spot due to their inferior points difference, New Zealand will have mixed feelings about their Nations Championship campaign so far.

The All Blacks enjoyed a perfect start to the competition, beating France, Italy and Ireland in each of their home matches before posting victory against Scotland at Murrayfield earlier this month to claim maximum points from their opening four fixtures.

However, after South Africa’s narrow defeat to France in Paris on Friday night, Rennie will have been extremely disappointed that his side failed to take complete control of the Southern Hemisphere group the following day against Wales, who posted a 35-28 victory at the Principality Stadium to claim their first win over the All Blacks in 73 years.

Currently sat one point above the Springboks at the top of the standings, the opportunity to play in the tournament’s inaugural title showdown is still in New Zealand’s hands though, with Saturday’s visitors knowing that a bonus-point victory will cement their place in next weekend’s final at Twickenham Stadium.

With three wins in their previous four encounters with England, including a narrow 24-22 victory when they travelled to London in November 2024, the All Blacks will be confident that they can do just that too, and set up a clash with either France or Ireland for the competition crown next Sunday.

England Nations Championship form:

L

W

W

W

W

England form (all competitions):

L

L

W

W

W

W

New Zealand Nations Championship form:

W

W

W

W

L

New Zealand form (all competitions):

L

L

W

W

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Despite thumping Japan last time out, Borthwick has made numerous changes to the scrum this week, as Maro Itoje, Alex Coles and Ben Earl are the only forwards to keep their place and Luke Cowan-Dickie, Asher Opoku-Fordjour and George Martin are among those to drop out.

In the backs, Jack van Poortvliet, Henry Slade and last week’s five-try hero Will Joseph start once again, while the likes of Fin Smith, Tommy Freeman and George Furbank all return to complete an almost full strength England lineup.

After delivering impressive performances against the Brave Blossoms, Ellis Genge and Henry Pollock will no doubt be disappointed to have dropped to the bench, though both forwards will certainly have a part to play in the latter stages of the match.

New Zealand have made a handful of changes to the pack that started against Wales last week, as Ethan de Groot and Codie Taylor come in on the front row, Fabian Holland replaces Josh Lord at lock and Anton Segner makes way for Tupou Vaa’i at blindside flanker.

Across the backline, the All Blacks have brought several of their big guns back in for the first whistle on Saturday afternoon, with Cam Roigard, Damian McKenzie and Will Jordan among those to return, while both Richie Mo’unga and Quinn Tupaea miss out.

Named by Rennie to start at full-back once again this weekend, Beauden Barrett will make his landmark 150th Test appearance for New Zealand, becoming just the second player to achieve such a feat and moving to within three caps of legendary lock Sam Whitelock.

England starting lineup:

15 George Furbank, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Seb Atkinson, 11 Will Joseph, 10 Fin Smith, 9 Jack van Poortvliet; 1 Fin Baxter, 2 Jamie George, 3 Joe Heyes, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Alex Coles, 6 Ollie Chessum, 7 Ben Curry, 8 Ben Earl

Replacements:

16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 George Martin, 20 Greg Fisilau, 21 Henry Pollock, 22 Ben Spencer, 23 Marcus Smith

New Zealand starting lineup:

15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Josh Moorby, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 Cam Roigard; 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Fletcher Newell, 4 Scott Barrett, 5 Fabian Holland, 6 Tupou Vaa’i, 7 Peter Lakai, 8 Wallace Sititi

Replacements:

16 Asafo Aumua, 17 George Bower, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Anton Segner, 20 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Richie Mo’unga, 23 Rieko Ioane

We say: England 28-26 New Zealand

Following such a disappointing result in round five, New Zealand will inevitably be fired up to claim another win at Twickenham Stadium this weekend and book their place in the Nations Championship final as a result.

However, facing an England side who have responded well to their early-year woes, we think the All Blacks will have to be at their scintillating best to claim a bonus-point win and are backing the hosts to pull off a statement victory.