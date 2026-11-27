France meet South Africa at Twickenham Stadium on Sunday afternoon for the final of the first-ever Nations Championship campaign.

In their previous competition outing, Les Bleus secured their place at the summit of the Northern Hemisphere standings by beating Argentina in Paris, while the Springboks picked up a losing bonus-point against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium to take top spot from New Zealand on score difference in the Southern Hemisphere table.

Match preview

After narrowly clinching their second consecutive Six Nations title earlier in the year, with Thomas Ramos slotting a last-gasp penalty at the Stade de France to beat England 48-46 on the final weekend, France will also be delighted with how they have performed in the inaugural Nations Championship campaign.

Although they started the tournament by losing in the opening round of fixtures, falling to a marginal 34-32 defeat against New Zealand at the One NZ Stadium, Les Bleus shifted back into gear immediately and won each of their remaining matches, including impressive triumphs over both Australia and South Africa.

While England also bounced back from defeat in their first match by claiming victory in each of their following five, Fabien Galthie’s men ultimately secured top spot because of their efforts in Christchurch, having secured two bonus-points against the All Blacks and eventually pipping Steve Borthwick's men by a point at the summit.

Scoring a remarkable 236 points over their six matches, a tally only bettered by Steve Borthwick’s men, France’s biggest strength has undoubtedly been their attack, which has also seen them dot down a combined 34 tries over the course of the championship.

Heading into Sunday’s clash, Les Bleus do not boast the strongest record over South Africa, winning just 13 of the prior 48 meetings between the sides, but having got the better of the Springboks a fortnight ago, Galthie will be confident that his men can do the business again and clinch the first-ever tournament crown.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Following their second consecutive Rugby Championship triumph in 2025, winning four of their six tournament matches to edge arch rivals New Zealand to top spot on score difference, South Africa will have mixed feelings about how they have performed so far in this year’s Nations Championship campaign.

The Springboks began the tournament in their usual scintillating fashion, claiming convincing victories over England, Scotland and Wales in their home leg of fixtures to sit atop the Southern Hemisphere standings heading into November’s matches.

However, despite posting a thumping 66-7 win over Italy at the Allianz Stadium in their opening away fixture, South Africa finished the group stage schedule by suffering back-to-back defeats for the first time in nearly four years, though having secured a losing bonus-point against Ireland in their final game, Erasmus’s men beat New Zealand to top spot on score difference once again.

Having conceded only 97 points, the fewest of any side in the competition and 29 fewer than second-best England, the Springboks’ strength has undoubtedly been their solid defence, which has also surrendered four tries in a single match against only Scotland.

With head coach Rassie Erasmus currently serving a suspension after publicly questioning the integrity of match officials earlier this month, South Africa will certainly be hampered in Sunday’s final, though having won nine of their previous 11 matches against France, the Springboks will still be more than confident that they can get the job done at Twickenham Stadium.

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South Africa Nations Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Galthie has made multiple changes to the France scrum that started against Argentina last weekend as Sipili Falatea, Florian Verhaeghe, Mickael Guillard and Anthony Jelonch are the only forwards to keep their place, with Maxime Lamothe and Francois Cros among those coming into the side.

Across the backline, Les Bleus will be delighted to welcome usual goal-kicker Thomas Ramos back to the fold at full-back, with Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang making way and Theo Attissogbe shifting to the wing.

Among the replacements, France also possess some significant firepower, with Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros and Regis Montagne providing a fresh front-row, Charles Ollivon and Oscar Jegou offering some forward reinforcements and Maxime Lucu ready to make an impact off the bench.

Much like their opposition, there are also several differences to the South Africa pack, with captain Siya Kolisi and Cameron Hanekom the only ones to keep their place as Erasmus names a brand new first and second row.

However, in a major blow for the Springboks, two-time World Rugby Men's Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit has been forced to withdraw after initially being named in the starting lineup due to injury, with the flanker set to return to South Africa for his recovery.

In the backs, there is just a pair of changes for South Africa though, as Cobus Reinach comes in for Morne van den Berg at scrum-half and Manie Libbok is introduced at number 10, meaning Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu shifts to full-back to replace the injured Damian Willemse.

The Springboks also have some serious strength on their bench too, as Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche and Wilco Louw make up the bomb squad, while Eben Etzebeth provides some quality experience alongside potential debutant Emmanuel Tshituka in the middle of the scrum as the Springboks yet again opt for a 6-2 forward split.

France starting lineup:

15 Thomas Ramos, 14 Theo Attissogbe, 13 Kalvin Gourgues, 12 Yoram Moefana, 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Antoine Dupont; 1 Jefferson Poirot, 2 Maxime Lamothe, 3 Sipili Falatea, 4 Florian Verhaeghe, 5 Mickael Guillard, 6 Francois Cros, 7 Cameron Woki, 8 Anthony Jelonch

Replacements:

16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18 Regis Montagne, 19 Charles Ollivon, 20 Tyler Duguid, 21 Oscar Jegou, 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Emilien Gailleton

South Africa starting lineup:

15 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach; 1 Gerhard Steenekamp, 2 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 3 Thomas du Toit, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 5 Lood de Jager, 6 Siya Kolisi, 7 TBC (potential replacements include Paul de Villiers and Emmanuel Tshituka), 8 Cameron Hanekom

Replacements:

16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Paul de Villiers, 21 Emmanuel Tshituka, 22 Morne van den Berg, 23 Canan Moodie

We say: France 26-20 South Africa

After their defeat at the Stade de France just two weeks ago, there is no doubt that Erasmus’s South Africa side will be fired up to claim revenge at Twickenham Stadium and rediscover their strong run of results against Galthie’s men.

However, with several key players returning, we expect France to get the better of the Springboks once again on Sunday and are backing Les Bleus to make history by lifting the inaugural Nations Championship title.