England meet New Zealand at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday afternoon for the third-place playoff of the inaugural Nations Championship campaign.

The tie comes just a week after their previous clash in London, as Steve Borthwick’s men were especially impressive in the first-half and secured a convincing 37-12 victory over Dave Rennie’s side on home turf.

Match preview

Following a dismal showing in their Six Nations campaign earlier this year, finishing a lowly fifth in the standings with eight points after winning just one of their five fixtures, England will be delighted with how they have bounced back in the first-ever Nations Championship campaign.

Although they suffered a 45-21 defeat away to South Africa on the opening weekend, stretching their losing streak to an alarming five matches, Borthwick’s side claimed bonus-point victories in each of their remaining five group fixtures to put them second in the Northern Hemisphere table and reassert themselves as one of the world’s strongest national teams.

While only South Africa can boast a better defensive record, England’s greatest strength in the Nations Championship has undoubtedly been their relentless attacking prowess, with Borthwick’s men amassing an impressive 285 points and 44 tries, a staggering 10 more than nearest challengers France, to cement themselves as the competition’s most prolific side.

Heading into Saturday afternoon’s clash, England have the opportunity to make it three wins in a row for the first time ever against New Zealand and having inflicted the All Blacks with the third-heaviest defeat in their history last weekend, there will certainly be optimism that the same conclusion can be achieved again at Twickenham Stadium.

© Imago / Photosport NZ

Having posted a flawless set of home results to begin their Nations Championship campaign, posting significant victories over France, Italy and Ireland, New Zealand will certainly be feeling disappointed with how they have performed in the competition’s Northern Hemisphere matches this month.

Despite kicking off their away leg of fixtures by maintaining their unbeaten record against Scotland, claiming a respectable 43-21 victory at Murrayfield, Rennie’s men lost each of their final two matches to squander the opportunity of pinching top spot from South Africa, who also suffered back-to-back defeats.

After only surrendering a cumulative 92 points over their first four Nations Championship games, the All Blacks will especially be disappointed with their leaky defence in the previous two outings, as they conceded a combined 10 tries and 72 points against Wales and England.

Having lost each of their previous two matches against England, New Zealand probably head into Saturday’s clash as slight underdogs, though having claimed more away victories at Twickenham Stadium than any other international side, with an impressive 19 wins at the venue, the All Blacks will certainly believe they can bounce straight back into form this weekend.

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Team News

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Borthwick has made multiple changes to the scrum that faced the All Blacks last weekend, as Fin Baxter, Jamie George and Ben Curry all drop to the bench, making space for Ellis Genge, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Exeter Chiefs’ Greg Fisilau, who earns his maiden international start, to come in.

Following a late drop out from the lineup due to injury last time out, Tommy Freeman returns from the start on Saturday afternoon and is the only difference to the England backline, with Cadan Murley being omitted from the squad entirely.

On the bench, there is just one difference for England, as Ben Spencer misses out and is replaced by Archie McParland, who made his senior international debut against Japan a fortnight ago.

In the forward pack, New Zealand have made a pair of changes, as Asafo Aumua and Anton Segner come in at hooker and blindside flanker respectively in place of Codie Taylor and Tupou Vaa’i, who have both been ruled out through injury.

Across the backline is where Rennie has reshuffled the most though, as Josh Moorby, Damian McKenzie and Jordie Barrett, who captains the side, are the only players to keep their place, while the likes of Richie Mo’unga and Rieko Ioane are given the chance to impress from the start.

However, this does mean that the All Blacks are packing some serious firepower among the replacements, with Ethan Blackadder, Cam Roigard and reported Bristol-bound Beauden Barrett all ready to make an impact off the bench.

England starting lineup:

15 Freddie Steward, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Seb Atkinson, 11 Will Joseph, 10 Fin Smith, 9 Jack van Poortvliet; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Joe Heyes, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Alex Coles, 6 Ollie Chessum, 7 Greg Fisilau, 8 Ben Earl

Replacements:

16 Jamie George, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Will Stuart, 19 George Martin, 20 Ben Curry, 21 Henry Pollock, 22 Archie McParland, 23 Marcus Smith

New Zealand starting lineup:

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Rieko Ioane, 13 Leicester Fainga’anuku, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Josh Moorby, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Cortez Ratima; 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Asafo Aumua, 3 Fletcher Newell, 4 Scott Barrett, 5 Fabian Holland, 6 Anton Segner, 7 Peter Lakai, 8 Wallace Sititi

Replacements:

16 George Bell, 17 Xavier Numia, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Josh Lord, 20 Ethan Blackadder, 21 Cam Roigard, 22 Timoci Tavatavanawai, 23 Beauden Barrett

We say: England 32-22 New Zealand

After narrowly missing out on the chance to compete in the first-ever Nations Championship final, New Zealand will undoubtedly be fired up to rectify their poor form this weekend and avoid three consecutive defeats against England.

However, having emphatically bounced back from their woes earlier in the year, it is difficult to look past Borthwick’s men at this stage and we are backing them to seal third place in a fixture that is bound to entertain.