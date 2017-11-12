Six Nations
Generic team header for a rugby union team

England

Clive Woodward: 'Dylan Hartley, George Ford should be dropped'

Woodward: 'Hartley, Ford should be dropped'
© SilverHub
Sir Clive Woodward hopes to see Jamie George start against Australia in England's second autumn international, with skipper Dylan Hartley the man to make way.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 12, 2017 at 20:45 UK

Former England head coach Sir Clive Woodward has urged Eddie Jones to overlook Dylan Hartley and George Ford for selection against Australia next weekend.

Both men started the Red Rose's 21-8 victory over Argentina in their opening match of the autumn internationals on Saturday afternoon - a result and performance that left Jones visibly upset in the stands.

Woodward believes that Jamie George, who came off the bench against Los Pumas, deserves to start at hooker against the Wallabies, with skipper Hartley and Ford seen as the weak links in the side.

"I want to see what [George] can do. I think he should have started the game against Argentina," he told Sky Sports News.

"I think George and Harry Williams are really knocking on the door against Hartley and Dan Cole, which means a change of captain, but I think we have got to have that change. Samoa will be too late so we've got to find out."

England earned their victory over Argentina at Twickenham thanks to tries from Nathan Hughes and Semesa Rokoduguni.

Denny Solomona of London Broncos during the Super League match between London Broncos and Catalan Dragons at Etihad Stadium on May 17, 2014
Read Next:
Solomona seals England tour place
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Clive Woodward, Eddie Jones, Dylan Hartley, George Ford, Jamie George, Harry Williams, Dan Cole, Semesa Rokoduguni, Nathan Hughes, Rugby Union
Your Comments
More England News
England's Eddie Jones and Dylan Hartley on June 18, 2016
Clive Woodward: 'Dylan Hartley, George Ford should be dropped'
 Eddie Jones pictured on June 25, 2016
England head coach Eddie Jones defends foul-mouthed outburst
 Jonny May scores the first try for England during the Rugby World Cup game with Wales on September 26, 2015
Elliot Daly, Jonny May retained in England squad
Wasps duo ruled out of England training campJones: 'Haskell not playing well enough'England prop Marler given three-week banNowell doubtful for Autumn InternationalsClifford replaces Vunipola in training squad
McCall fears the worst for VunipolaMarcus Smith named in 33-man England squadCipriani ruled out for up to three monthsEngland to face New Zealand in 2018Tuilagi to miss England Autumn Tests
> England Homepage



Aviva Premiership TablePPTS
1Saracens728
2Exeter Chiefs726
3Leicester Tigers721
4Bath Rugby720
5Harlequins720
6Northampton Saints720
7Newcastle Falcons720
8Gloucester Rugby718
9Wasps715
10Sale Sharks714
11London Irish76
12Worcester Warriors73
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 