Catalans Dragons will be looking to taste victory for the first time in two months when they welcome Huddersfield Giants to Perpignan this Saturday evening.

While the Dragons are in the midst of an unprecedented losing run, the Giants are riding a wave of momentum following their victory over the Warrington Wolves last week.

Match preview

Catalans Dragons slumped to a new low last week as the French side not only endured a 26-12 defeat against the Leigh Leopards but also stretched their losing run to seven straight matches – two away from matching their Super League record.

Interim head coach Joel Tomkins has overseen four of those defeats as his rocky introduction to Super League management continues.

The Dragons, who won five of their first nine matches this season, have not tasted victory since late April, when they edged Wakefield Trinity 24-20 on home soil.

Scoring points is proving to be a big challenge for Catalans, who have bagged three measly tries across their last five matches, putting 18 points on the scoreboard during that time.

The Huddersfield Giants will be looking to take full advantage as the Yorkshire side head to Perpignan in search of back-to-back Super League victories.

The Giants ended their four-match losing streak last week as they powered to a 24-16 win over Warrington Wolves, marking their first away league win of the season.

Huddersfield have seen an upturn in form, with Luke Robinson and his men coming close to beating both the Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors in their two prior outings.

The Giants will now be looking to continue that run of form as they head to Perpignan in search of their first win over the Catalans in four meetings.

Catalans Dragons form: LLLLL

Huddersfield Giants form: WLLLL

Team News

Catalans Dragons have not been able to name a 21-man squad due to the high number of injuries and suspensions.

The club has been able to limit the damage by signing Denive Balmforth on a season-long loan from Hull FC, with the player set to make his debut on Saturday.

Chris Satae and Ben Garcia remain suspended, while Arthur Romano, Mattheiu Laguerre, Reimis Smith, Tariq Sims and Theo Fages are all battling with injuries.

Huddersfield, on the other hand, have made a couple of changes to their 21-man squad, with Oliver Wilson and Sam Hewitt both dropping out in favour of Fenton Rogers and Aidan McGowan.

Matt Frawley retains his place in the squad as the Leeds Rhinos half-back continues his loan spell with the Giants.

Catalans Dragons predicted lineup: Tomkins, Makinson, Cotric, Yaha, Rouge, Keary, Aispuro-Bichet, Pangai Jr, Navarette, Costa, Partington, Sironen, Seguier; Bousquet, Dezaria, Maria, Martin, Darrelatour

Huddersfield Giants predicted lineup: Gagai, Bibby, Halsall, Cudjoe, Sutcliffe, Lolohea, Frawley, Burgess, King, Golding, Greenwood, Rushton, English; Rogers, McGowan, Milne, Flanagan Jr

We say: Catalans Dragons 12-20 Huddersfield Giants

Catalans Dragons are in the midst of a serious crisis, with the club struggling to score, struggling to win, and struggling to field a full 21-man squad.

Huddersfield Giants are full of confidence after getting their big breakthrough against Warrington Wolves, and we are backing them to get another win away in France.



