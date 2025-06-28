Abiteboul plays down Hyundai’s viral F1 teaser

Jun.28 (GMM) Cyril Abiteboul has moved quickly to shut down speculation that Hyundai is preparing an entry into Formula 1. Now at the helm of Hyundai Motorsport, the former Renault F1 team principal spoke after the Korean brand caused a stir on Friday by posting an image of a Formula 1-style car with the words "What If?" printed on the rear wing. “Get ready for the ride,” part of the caption read — before the entire post was swiftly deleted. But the teaser had already set the rumour mill spinning, with some observers even linking it to recent comments by Otmar Szafnauer, who suggested interest from a party considering a bid for F1’s vacant twelfth team entry. Speaking from Rally Greece, where he oversees Hyundai’s world rally effort, Abiteboul clarified that the post wasn’t connected to any real Formula 1 plans. "I think there was a clumsy post from the marketing team in Korea," the 47-year-old told Auto Hebdo. "They wanted to create a buzz, and it worked. It has since been removed, which shows there is nothing behind it. There is no F1 project. We already have a lot to do with our two programs. We remain focused on that." Hyundai is currently active in the World Rally Championship and preparing a hypercar program for the World Endurance Championship and Le Mans starting in 2026. Still, Abiteboul did acknowledge to international reporters that a Formula 1 entry could be considered — but only much further down the road. "Perhaps in the long term," he said. "But not at all in the short term. "Our only chance would be to enter the market in 2031. Take Audi as an example — they decided in 2021 to enter the market in 2026. "Formula 1 is a different world," he continued. "We can't come as a sponsor as we have no interest in paying other people's bills — that's not our style. "The other option would be to come in with our own technology." Recent rumours also suggested Hyundai may have approached Renault’s Viry-Chatillon facility in search of engineering talent, especially as Renault is winding down its own F1 engine program. Hyundai has also been loosely connected with a potential Formula E entry. "The Formula E technological roadmap is interesting," Abiteboul said. "However, I observe that it is a championship that is struggling to break through a glass ceiling in terms of audience and popularity among fans. "We will continue to study this possibility," he added.]]>

Jun.28 (GMM) Cyril Abiteboul has moved quickly to shut down speculation that Hyundai is preparing an entry into Formula 1.

Now at the helm of Hyundai Motorsport, the former Renault F1 team principal spoke after the Korean brand caused a stir on Friday by posting an image of a Formula 1-style car with the words "What If?" printed on the rear wing.

“Get ready for the ride,” part of the caption read — before the entire post was swiftly deleted.

But the teaser had already set the rumour mill spinning, with some observers even linking it to recent comments by Otmar Szafnauer, who suggested interest from a party considering a bid for F1’s vacant twelfth team entry.

Speaking from Rally Greece, where he oversees Hyundai’s world rally effort, Abiteboul clarified that the post wasn’t connected to any real Formula 1 plans.

"I think there was a clumsy post from the marketing team in Korea," the 47-year-old told Auto Hebdo.

"They wanted to create a buzz, and it worked. It has since been removed, which shows there is nothing behind it. There is no F1 project. We already have a lot to do with our two programs. We remain focused on that."

Hyundai is currently active in the World Rally Championship and preparing a hypercar program for the World Endurance Championship and Le Mans starting in 2026.

Still, Abiteboul did acknowledge to international reporters that a Formula 1 entry could be considered — but only much further down the road.

"Perhaps in the long term," he said. "But not at all in the short term.

"Our only chance would be to enter the market in 2031. Take Audi as an example — they decided in 2021 to enter the market in 2026.

"Formula 1 is a different world," he continued. "We can't come as a sponsor as we have no interest in paying other people's bills — that's not our style.

"The other option would be to come in with our own technology."

Recent rumours also suggested Hyundai may have approached Renault’s Viry-Chatillon facility in search of engineering talent, especially as Renault is winding down its own F1 engine program. Hyundai has also been loosely connected with a potential Formula E entry.

"The Formula E technological roadmap is interesting," Abiteboul said. "However, I observe that it is a championship that is struggling to break through a glass ceiling in terms of audience and popularity among fans.

"We will continue to study this possibility," he added.]]>

GMM F1 Written by

Collect / Create New Data