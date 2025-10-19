F1 header WWW 1

F1 title race hots up as Max Verstappen cruises to United States Grand Prix win

By , Senior Reporter
Verstappen closes F1 title race gap with routine win in United States Grand Prix
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen continues to close the gap on F1 title race leader Oscar Piastri with a routine win in Sunday's United States Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen has eaten further into Oscar Piastri's F1 title race lead with a comfortable victory in Sunday's United States Grand Prix.

On the back of his triumph on Saturday's Sprint race, Verstappen had momentum on his side for the showpiece race and another win was never in doubt once he came out of the first corner in the lead.

Lando Norris had a difficult time trying to remain as the best of the rest, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc having seemingly been in control in second heading into the closing stages.

However, the McLaren driver successfully cooled his tyres before launching an attack on Leclerc that paid off with six laps remaining.

 


While Leclerc settled for third position, Piastri had to make do with fifth, progressing one place up the leaderboard after starting in sixth spot.

Although the positives can be taken from that, the Australian is coming under increasing pressure to retain his Championship lead with six races remaining.

Verstappen is now within 40 points of Piastri after his fifth race win of the campaign, while Norris has closed the gap to 16 points with a potentially-pivotal second.

Hamilton misses out on United States podium

Lewis Hamilton is still waiting for his first podium in a Grand Prix with Ferrari, yet will take the positives from finishing fourth when he seemingly picked up a puncture during the final few corners.

George Russell was sixth, with Yuki Tsunoda, Nico Hulkenberg, Oliver Bearman and Fernando Alonso completing the top 10.

