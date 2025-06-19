Wolff warned not to delay on Russell as rivals circle

Toto Wolff risks losing one of Formula 1’s top drivers if he delays much longer on a new contract for George Russell, according to former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher.

Despite Russell’s strong form and leadership at Mercedes this year, the 27-year-old remains without a deal for 2026 - and Schumacher believes the team principal is playing a dangerous game.

"I think Toto will have to pull the plug at some point, otherwise others will come for Russell," Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

"The dynamics in Formula 1 are very fast." While Schumacher called Russell "a bit boring", he also praised the Briton for standing up to Max Verstappen behind the safety car in Canada.

"He showed Max 'I can do that too,' even if I don't think it really suits him. I even think Verstappen would have done it more elegantly.

"But he showed 'Watch out, Max. I'm also someone who wants to win with everything he has'."

Schumacher believes Russell has done "everything right" in 2025 so far, yet Wolff continues to leave the door open for a potential move by Verstappen, who is under contract with Red Bull but linked to Mercedes for the 2026 rule change.

"I have heard rumours that there were already other good teams that wanted to poach drivers last year," Schumacher added. "It has unfortunately become a bit of a trend that contracts are paid out, which is why I think Russell is now one of the most popular candidates for anyone who is still looking for such a good driver."

Wolff has publicly praised Russell and considers him the "team leader" on track, a sentiment echoed by Schumacher. But as it stands, Russell is a free agent at the end of the year.

Another ex-F1 driver, Christijan Albers, believes Russell's performance is underrated because of his car, suggesting that with a better machine, he could be leading the championship.

"Whether you like him or not, he is super consistent," Albers told De Telegraaf. "He is always there."

Asked by journalist Erik van Haren if he really places Russell ahead of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, Albers replied: "Yes, and (Charles) Leclerc too. A little below Max, but better than Piastri and Norris."