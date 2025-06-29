Wolff wants Verstappen decision made before the summer break

© Imago

Jun.29 (GMM) As Mercedes continues to hover in the background of Max Verstappen’s uncertain long-term future, Red Bull is growing tired of the speculation. "This story that everyone wants Max is becoming boring," Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko told Sky Italia at the Red Bull Ring. "He has a contract with us until 2028 and as long as we give him a competitive car there is no reason why he should leave. "He has a lot of freedom with us that he would not have with Mercedes." Verstappen himself has not committed fully to staying, nor has he strongly denied the links — keeping the rumour mill spinning. And with McLaren now consistently faster, the four-time world champion doesn’t see himself as a serious title contender. "Not really, no," Verstappen said when asked if a win from seventh on the grid in Austria was possible. "I don't even think about McLaren," he added. Despite new upgrades brought for Austria — possibly one of Red Bull’s last significant developments this season — Verstappen was blunt about their effect. "I don't want to talk about the upgrades, because I don't think this was caused by that alone," he said. "But we have taken a step backwards, and you don't want to do that." Even as he struggled with his own performance, Verstappen offered a helping hand to rookie Gabriel Bortoleto during qualifying. "My lap was already messed up, I saw Bortoleto behind me and he's having a really good weekend, so I thought 'I'll help him a little bit'," he told Viaplay, explaining why he gave the young driver a slipstream after being thwarted by Pierre Gasly’s spin. Marko didn’t mind. "The McLaren times were unattainable for us," he admitted. "We tried everything – playing around with the tyre pressures – but in the end, we simply lacked grip. "Everyone has had difficulties, but the temperatures have affected us more than the others and we need to find out why our car is changing so much." Watching closely this weekend is Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz, who was present at the team’s home race as pressure builds — both on and off the track. Meanwhile, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff isn’t ruling anything out. "I think the chance that Max will come to us is small," Wolff said. "Max is a loyal guy and I don't think he'll jump at the first opportunity even if he feels that things are going south there. "But although we have a perfect lineup already, I would be a bad team boss if I didn't deal with a four-time world champion, should he be available." Still, Wolff is eager to bring clarity to Mercedes' plans — especially for current driver George Russell. "Out of respect for him, we will make a decision soon. But perhaps we won't communicate it immediately," Wolff said. "We want to have clarity before the summer (break)."]]>

Jun.29 (GMM) As Mercedes continues to hover in the background of Max Verstappen’s uncertain long-term future, Red Bull is growing tired of the speculation. "This story that everyone wants Max is becoming boring," Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko told Sky Italia at the Red Bull Ring. "He has a contract with us until 2028 and as long as we give him a competitive car there is no reason why he should leave. "He has a lot of freedom with us that he would not have with Mercedes." Verstappen himself has not committed fully to staying, nor has he strongly denied the links — keeping the rumour mill spinning. And with McLaren now consistently faster, the four-time world champion doesn’t see himself as a serious title contender. "Not really, no," Verstappen said when asked if a win from seventh on the grid in Austria was possible. "I don't even think about McLaren," he added. Despite new upgrades brought for Austria — possibly one of Red Bull’s last significant developments this season — Verstappen was blunt about their effect. "I don't want to talk about the upgrades, because I don't think this was caused by that alone," he said. "But we have taken a step backwards, and you don't want to do that." Even as he struggled with his own performance, Verstappen offered a helping hand to rookie Gabriel Bortoleto during qualifying. "My lap was already messed up, I saw Bortoleto behind me and he's having a really good weekend, so I thought 'I'll help him a little bit'," he told Viaplay, explaining why he gave the young driver a slipstream after being thwarted by Pierre Gasly’s spin. Marko didn’t mind. "The McLaren times were unattainable for us," he admitted. "We tried everything – playing around with the tyre pressures – but in the end, we simply lacked grip. "Everyone has had difficulties, but the temperatures have affected us more than the others and we need to find out why our car is changing so much." Watching closely this weekend is Red Bull heir Mark Mateschitz, who was present at the team’s home race as pressure builds — both on and off the track. Meanwhile, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff isn’t ruling anything out. "I think the chance that Max will come to us is small," Wolff said. "Max is a loyal guy and I don't think he'll jump at the first opportunity even if he feels that things are going south there. "But although we have a perfect lineup already, I would be a bad team boss if I didn't deal with a four-time world champion, should he be available." Still, Wolff is eager to bring clarity to Mercedes' plans — especially for current driver George Russell. "Out of respect for him, we will make a decision soon. But perhaps we won't communicate it immediately," Wolff said. "We want to have clarity before the summer (break)."]]>

GMM F1 Written by

Collect / Create New Data