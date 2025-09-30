Wolff delaying Russell contract amid Verstappen uncertainty

George Russell’s contract extension with Mercedes is still not signed, with reports claiming Toto Wolff is deliberately stalling the process while keeping one eye on Max Verstappen’s long-term availability.

George Russell’s contract extension with Mercedes is still not signed, with reports claiming Toto Wolff is deliberately stalling the process while keeping one eye on Max Verstappen’s long-term availability.

According to as-web.jp, Russell initially demanded a three-year deal and a salary close to Lando Norris’ estimated $20 million at McLaren.

Wolff, however, countered with little more than half that amount and a single-year extension, reportedly pointing to the chance Verstappen could leave Red Bull for Mercedes in 2027.

Sources suggest Russell is ready to accept a short deal, but only if performance clauses are attached, particularly tied to rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli.

The 27-year-old wants guarantees that consistently outscoring Antonelli would secure him another contract. Wolff, however, appears unwilling to include such conditions.

"We are in no rush," he said. "The renewal will definitely happen, but it’s not done yet."

Russell, managed directly by Mercedes, is now said to be weighing the idea of hiring an independent manager to prepare for the 2027 driver market, when many top contracts expire.

Meanwhile, Wolff admitted his summer meetings with Verstappen were "more on a personal level," though speculation remains strong that Mercedes could target the Dutchman once the new engine rules begin.

Auto Motor und Sport adds that Mercedes’ 2026 power unit program is still suffering failures in testing, though engineers insist the situation resembles 2014, when early reliability problems were followed by an era of dominance.

Mercedes will also need to supply customer teams McLaren, Williams and new partner Alpine, with Aston Martin switching to Honda power in 2026.

Chief engineer Andrew Shovlin explained: "With more cars in the field and greater mileage, you simply find the errors faster. Back in 2014 we had a clear performance advantage, history could repeat itself."