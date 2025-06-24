Wolff backs Antonelli despite Verstappen rumours

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has strongly indicated that young Italian talent Kimi Antonelli will remain part of the team’s long-term Formula 1 plans.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has strongly indicated that young Italian talent Kimi Antonelli will remain part of the team’s long-term Formula 1 plans.

Much of the current Italian F1 coverage revolves around Ferrari’s struggles and the rise of 18-year-old Antonelli.

Although he’s part of Mercedes’ system, the Italian media has closely followed his journey, including his recent high school graduation.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Antonelli completed his written exams with classmates and rescheduled his oral exam so he could travel to Austria for his next racing commitment.

Some speculate Antonelli could one day end up in red, but it was Wolff - who has known the family for years - who first championed his career within Mercedes.

The ongoing speculation about Max Verstappen’s possible move to Mercedes has raised questions about Antonelli’s future.

One unnamed Red Bull source told Auto Motor und Sport: “If Wolff takes Verstappen, he’ll be changing two drivers. Verstappen would ruin Antonelli.”

But speaking to Bloomberg, Wolff made it clear that Antonelli is not going anywhere.

"Managing the tyres has become really difficult," he said. "It's not enough to be fast on a single lap or in the race. It's important to exploit the tyres without sliding and without overheating them.

"Look at Oscar Piastri. It took him a year and a half to get to the level of Lando Norris, and in 2025, for the first time, he is ahead."

Wolff continued, "Antonelli will probably need a three-year program. That's how long a young driver needs to challenge a more experienced and faster teammate.

"But we would never have entrusted the seat to a driver who we don't consider a potential world champion."