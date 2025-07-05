Wolff and Verstappen’s manager have sat down for talks

Jul.5 (GMM) Max Verstappen's manager has confirmed that he has held talks with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, amid ongoing speculation about the Red Bull star's future. The four-time world champion is co-managed by his father Jos and long-time family advisor Raymond Vermeulen, who gave an interview at Silverstone to clarify the swirling rumours. "Some things I read are really far from reality," Vermeulen told the Dutch magazine Formule 1. While much of the paddock gossip revolves around Verstappen’s potential 2026 destination, Vermeulen stressed the main “focus” right now remains on fixing Red Bull’s underperforming 2025 car. "We have a contract with Red Bull and we are committed, as we have been for eleven years," he said, referring to Verstappen’s current that runs until the end of 2028. "We now mainly want the performance to return. And quickly too." That said, Vermeulen didn’t deny the growing interest in Verstappen’s next move—nor the fact he has met Wolff in person. "In Formula 1, everyone talks to everyone else," he explained. "It makes sense that we also talk to Toto, just as it makes sense that we also talk to A, B, C and D. "I don't find it so shocking that we occasionally drink a cup of coffee, but now a whole media circus is being made of it. "But on the other hand, that's Formula 1." It’s well known that Verstappen’s Red Bull deal includes performance-based exit clauses. Vermeulen didn’t deny that they could come into play, but stressed that doesn’t guarantee anything. "Perhaps nothing will happen. That wouldn't be strange. It has happened before that performance clauses were activated and then it blew over. But we can't give 100 percent clarity about next year now, no. "Nobody can," he added—echoing Red Bull team boss Christian Horner’s own comments at Silverstone, where he admitted there’s no “100 percent” certainty Verstappen will still be at Red Bull in 2026. Horner, also facing a barrage of questions on Friday, downplayed claims that George Russell could replace Verstappen if he leaves. "We haven't engaged in any discussion with George," said the Red Bull boss. "So he's obviously pretty confident that he's going to get to remain where he is." And in typical fashion, Horner couldn’t resist stirring the pot when asked about Red Bull’s plan B. "Oscar Piastri," he smiled.]]>

