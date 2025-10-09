Wolff and Brown admit F1 feels quieter without Horner

Two of Christian Horner’s most outspoken rivals - Toto Wolff and Zak Brown - have both acknowledged that Formula 1 is missing something in the wake of the former Red Bull boss’s departure.

Mercedes team principal Wolff, speaking to Sport Bild, appeared genuine in his comments about Horner’s absence. "He's definitely missing," Wolff said. "It's good for Formula 1 to have polarising protagonists. We need personalities in this sport. It needs a villain. Christian was always good in that way because he felt comfortable in the role."

According to Wolff, Horner’s knack for working the media added spice to the championship. "He knew how to use the cameras to his advantage. That's a little lacking now because there are currently no frictions."

Insiders suggest Wolff is among the few team bosses Horner has not sounded out regarding a potential 2026 comeback. Reports claim Horner is only interested in returning if he can take an ownership stake in a team, using part of his reported nine-digit Red Bull settlement.

"That's something he has to decide for himself," Wolff said. "I don't know if he feels like he has a score to settle and wants to prove himself to everyone. He's definitely shown that he knows how to win victories and titles. You can't deny his success."

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown - once one of Horner’s harshest critics - also told Bloomberg that the sport feels less animated without him. "I think he's had a stellar career in Formula 1. His results are lots of drivers' championships, world championships," Brown said.

"While we may not have too many cups of tea in England, as we say, you need all different types of characters in the sport. That's what makes it exciting and authentic."