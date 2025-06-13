Wheatley says Audi better than Red Bull in some ways

Sauber’s transition into Audi’s full works Formula 1 team may still be in progress, but according to team principal Jonathan Wheatley, they’re already doing some things better than Red Bull.

While Audi’s entry as a full constructor begins in 2026, Wheatley has already started reshaping the Hinwil-based team.

The journey will take time; Audi’s F1 CEO Mattia Binotto recently cautioned that the new power unit may not be competitive from the outset. And despite recent progress like Nico Hulkenberg’s top-five finish in Barcelona, the team remains near the back of the grid. Still, Wheatley is optimistic.

"We want to be fully operational by 2030," he told Germany’s Sport Bild. "We have the most important ingredient for this - our people are not only capable, but also highly motivated and passionate about their work. That was a surprise to me.

"Because the past few years haven't been easy. It would be easy to let our shoulders slump, but the people are full of enthusiasm. We now need to channel this energy in the right direction."

There’s speculation of lingering tension between Wheatley and Horner, especially now that they face each other as rival team bosses, but Wheatley downplays the idea that he’s modelling himself after his former boss.

"It wasn't just Christian - many people influenced me," he said. "I've had great managers and bad ones. I combine the experiences I've had with my time as a mechanic, sporting director, and ultimately with the things I'm experiencing now. I'm still learning every day.

"My most important rule is and always will be - meet and treat everyone the way you want to be treated. I know the responsibility I bear and I want to lead the way. Things will go wrong, but we mustn't let ourselves be deterred from our course."

Wheatley also rejects the idea that Red Bull’s approach is the only benchmark.

"It's about establishing clear processes," he explained. "We need to make it clear to people where they stand, where their responsibilities begin and end, and what the reporting structure looks like.

"But by no means is everything bad. There are actually many things that are already running better here than what I'm used to at Red Bull."

One area where Audi is already ahead, according to Wheatley, is managing traffic during qualifying sessions.

"Communication with the operations room at the factory during grands prix is also improving," he added. "These things can make all the difference and what I'm seeing gives me confidence."