We need calm, not revolution, at Ferrari - Vasseur

Frederic Vasseur insists he still has full backing from Ferrari’s senior leadership, despite swirling rumours about his position amid a rocky 2025 campaign.

Throughout the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, speculation mounted that Ferrari may not extend Vasseur’s contract. German outlet Auto Motor und Sport even reported that Ferrari chairman John Elkann has held direct talks with Red Bull’s Christian Horner, while also considering Ferrari WEC boss Antonello Coletta as a potential successor.

Meanwhile, tension has been rising within the team, with both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton showing signs of visible frustration during the weekend.

"The team knows where I stand," Leclerc told Sky Italia on Sunday, after heated radio exchanges during both qualifying and the race.

"The rumours are a distraction, but I don't think they will have a big impact."

Hamilton also expressed dissatisfaction - particularly regarding Ferrari’s development pace.

"Clearly we need updates now," the seven-time world champion said. "And I don't know why other teams are bringing them but we are not."

He went further, hinting at deeper issues within the organisation: "There are quite a few things happening in the background at the moment. A lot of things need to change.

"Personally, I know we have no chance of winning the championship, but I'm trying to steer the team in a direction to make the necessary changes and make our car competitive for next year."

Vasseur, however, pushed back on the suggestion that Ferrari’s lack of recent updates is the core issue.

"They will arrive soon but I don't think the updates are the main problem," he said. "When you set the purple sector in qualifying, it's not because the car doesn't work or that the car doesn't have updates. The most important thing is to focus on ourselves and that's not what we did this weekend."

The 57-year-old Frenchman also lashed out at sections of the Italian media, accusing them of fuelling instability within the team by suggesting his job is in jeopardy and that Leclerc could jump to Mercedes.

"Is the company still with me?" Vasseur told Sky Italia. "Yes - this is a problem that does not exist. We are aligned and we all push in the same direction.

"What we need is calm. I do not want to have to fight with everyone externally or internally - we must be able to be united and work as a team.

"Look at Mercedes - they suffered three very difficult weekends, but they did not make revolutions, and today they achieved a success. We are second in the championship, so I do not see any drama or the end of the world."

Vasseur acknowledged that the recent pressure has impacted both team and driver performance.

"Do we feel under attack because of the rumours? Were there strange mistakes by Leclerc and aggressive team radio? I don't think the climate around us has helped performance.

"We are not under pressure, but there is tension. And in these conditions, when you are in a close battle, we are unable to do our best. Both us and the drivers are not at peace."