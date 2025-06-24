Vettel not ruling out tougher times ahead for Red Bull

Sebastian Vettel is cautiously optimistic about Red Bull’s future, but acknowledges the team may face tougher times as Formula 1 enters a new era.

With the team no longer dominating and now dealing with internal tensions and high-profile staff exits, former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos believes Max Verstappen is the glue holding it all together.

"He's doing wonders with that car and that team," Doornbos told Ziggo Sport. "If they didn't have Max, it would already be a midfield team, or maybe even a team at the back. He does miracle after miracle after miracle but at some point it will stop."

Many expect that breaking point could come in 2026, when Red Bull switches from Honda power to its own Red Bull-Ford engine for the new regulations.

Vettel, who like Verstappen won four straight titles with the team before a major rules reset in 2014, says it’s hard to predict what lies ahead.

"It is difficult to predict," he told RTL’s Sport am Sonntag. "In terms of structure and personnel, I believe Red Bull is in a very good position. What is going on is not just about infrastructure and personnel.

"McLaren has developed very well in recent times. Red Bull is no longer the dominant force it used to be. But although it is a bit more difficult now, Max and the team are not too far from the top position."

Still, Vettel concedes the upcoming engine rules could shift the balance.

"It could be ok," he said, "or it could be a bit more difficult in the coming years."

Vettel has been linked to a future role at Red Bull, potentially stepping into an advisory position currently held by his former mentor Dr Helmut Marko.

"We'll see what role that could be," he said, expressing interest in a future collaboration.

As for Marko himself, Vettel had only praise: "Helmut is irreplaceable, let me put it that way. What a character. He has made a huge contribution since 2005," he said.

Although rumours persist that Marko could soon retire, or be nudged out, Vettel hopes he stays involved.

"He's still there and it is my wish that he will continue working for a long time," Vettel added. "He's a total realist. I know that position very well and he knows what he's doing. I can still learn a lot from him. It is also possible that his position will be filled differently."

Asked whether team boss Christian Horner could be contributing to Red Bull’s current issues, Vettel was non-committal.

"I don't know," he said. "I've been away from the team for too long. But there are still a few engineers from my time, and I'm still in touch with Christian, too.

"I know that a lot has changed since my time with the team. It has become even bigger, for one thing."