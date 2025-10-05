Verstappen’s chief mechanic heads to Audi project

By
Verstappen’s chief mechanic heads to Audi project
© Imago
Max Verstappen is set to part ways with his chief mechanic at the end of the season, as Red Bull continues to lose staff to the emerging Audi team.

Max Verstappen is set to part ways with his chief mechanic at the end of the season, as Red Bull continues to lose staff to the emerging Audi team.

According to well-connected Dutch journalist Erik van Haren of De Telegraaf, "multiple sources" have confirmed that Matt Caller will leave Red Bull at the end of 2025.

"Max Verstappen will have a different chief mechanic at Red Bull next season," van Haren reported, revealing that Caller will join the Sauber-run Audi outfit ahead of its 2026 works debut. The move reunites him with former Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, who now leads the Audi project as team principal.

"The intention is that he will complete the season with RBR," van Haren added. "Caller’s twin brother Jon, by the way, is the chief mechanic for Yuki Tsunoda’s car."

De Telegraaf also noted that Caller follows several other Red Bull mechanics who moved to Sauber last year, continuing a quiet talent drain from Milton Keynes. Caller has worked as Verstappen’s chief mechanic since early 2024.

ID:582988:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect1507:
Written by
GMM F1

Click here for more stories about Max Verstappen

Click here for more stories about Red Bull

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Read more about Max Verstappen Yuki Tsunoda Formula 1
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!