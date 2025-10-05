Verstappen’s chief mechanic heads to Audi project

Max Verstappen is set to part ways with his chief mechanic at the end of the season, as Red Bull continues to lose staff to the emerging Audi team.

According to well-connected Dutch journalist Erik van Haren of De Telegraaf, "multiple sources" have confirmed that Matt Caller will leave Red Bull at the end of 2025.

"Max Verstappen will have a different chief mechanic at Red Bull next season," van Haren reported, revealing that Caller will join the Sauber-run Audi outfit ahead of its 2026 works debut. The move reunites him with former Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, who now leads the Audi project as team principal.

"The intention is that he will complete the season with RBR," van Haren added. "Caller’s twin brother Jon, by the way, is the chief mechanic for Yuki Tsunoda’s car."

De Telegraaf also noted that Caller follows several other Red Bull mechanics who moved to Sauber last year, continuing a quiet talent drain from Milton Keynes. Caller has worked as Verstappen’s chief mechanic since early 2024.