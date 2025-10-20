Max Verstappen has thrust himself back into world championship contention, slashing Oscar Piastri’s lead to 40 points after a commanding United States Grand Prix weekend that left Red Bull re-energised and McLaren increasingly tense.

Since Zandvoort, Verstappen has recovered 64 points — four wins from four weekends — as De Telegraaf declared that “the 2025 Formula 1 season now looks set for an incredibly spectacular climax.” “If you’d told me after Zandvoort that I’d be back in this position, I’d have called you an idiot,” Verstappen grinned.

“We just found the right direction with the car. We understood where it needed to perform better. Every weekend we’re hitting that window now, and things have become much more straightforward.” The three-time champion’s victory in Austin was another masterclass, built on a Red Bull resurgence that has transformed its once-fragile RB21 into a contender again.

“For sure, the chance is there,” he said. “We just need to keep delivering weekends like this. We need to be perfect to have a chance — attention to detail will make the difference.” Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko was jubilant after the team’s turnaround. “The mood in the team is really high now,” he told ORF.

“It’s clear McLaren no longer has the same ease. Piastri struggled again today — I hope it stays that way. “We basically gave up in the summer, and in hindsight that was a mistake. But now there are no more circuits that particularly favour McLaren. We’re pretty evenly matched, and ultimately Max makes the difference.”

Former F1 driver Timo Glock believes the psychological tide has turned. “Max is enjoying himself again, pushing to the limit,” he said on Sky Deutschland. “Piastri looks unsettled. It’s like Jenson Button in 2009 — the pressure is restricting him, and that carefree driving style from earlier in the season is gone.” Before the race, Marko revealed that Red Bull had set a private points goal.

“We were still 55 behind,” he said. “Internally, I calculated we needed to make up 15 points here in Austin — and it looks like that worked out.” Verstappen agreed the fight is alive again. “It’s exciting — really exciting — and I’m just enjoying it,” he said. “It’s super close now, and those small details will decide it.”

The next stop is Mexico, with rain expected — conditions Marko said could suit Red Bull perfectly. “That means absolute Verstappen time!” he smiled, adding that Red Bull’s revival isn’t over yet. “We still have something up our sleeve,” he teased. “I don’t know exactly when it will arrive — but it’s coming.”