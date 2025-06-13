Verstappen unlikely to win in Canada, says Marko

Dr Helmut Marko has cast serious doubt on Red Bull's chances of winning this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.

It comes at a time when both Max Verstappen and the team are facing pressure. Verstappen, fresh from a difficult weekend in Barcelona, is falling behind in the title race and now sits perilously close to a one-race ban.

There is also ongoing speculation about the Dutch star's future, with links to both Mercedes and Aston Martin.

Verstappen himself commented on seeing former Red Bull designer Adrian Newey dressed in Aston Martin colours in Monaco.

"It reminded me of how he was with us when I saw him in the garage," Verstappen said. "Of course there is no point in thinking about it anymore. Adrian is no longer with us.

"Seeing him in green now is a bit different, but I'm happy for him. I'm curious to see what they can do next year, when he's fully involved in the new regulations."

Verstappen, currently on the edge of a race ban due to his penalty points tally, doesn't appear too concerned.

"I can't just pull out of every duel," he said. "I race the way I want to race and I'm not going to change my approach.

"I trust myself." He added that apologising after his controversial incident with George Russell in Barcelona "wasn't difficult or anything".

Russell, speaking in Canada, joked that Verstappen might "drive even more aggressively so he can have a weekend off at home".

Verstappen left Barcelona admitting that he's not feeling like a real contender against the McLaren duo in the 2025 championship fight.

When asked whether Verstappen could win in Montreal, Red Bull advisor Marko was blunt. "Purely in terms of speed, no," he told Kronen Zeitung.

"There's not much going for us here. There are no fast corners, there are high kerbs - everything our car hasn't loved in the past.

"Perhaps what's working in our favour are the cooler temperatures, and then there's the famous Wall of Champions, that even world champions have crashed into. There's always been some turbulent races here."

Former F1 driver Alex Wurz believes Verstappen won’t ignore the looming threat of a race ban.

"I think he will definitely have it in his head," Wurz said. "He will start with his elbows tucked in, if the situation demands it, but eventually he will stick his elbows out again and accept the consequences," he smiled.