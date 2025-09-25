Verstappen to make GT3 racing debut at Nordschleife

Max Verstappen will take his first step into real-world GT3 competition this weekend with a debut at the iconic Nurburgring Nordschleife.

The four-time reigning world champion has often spoken about broadening his racing activities beyond Formula 1, and on Saturday he will contest a four-hour NLS round with Emil Frey Racing, driving a Ferrari 296 GT3.

He will share the car with Briton Chris Lulham under the Verstappen.com Racing banner, running in Red Bull colours.

"It is my passion to do these kinds of GT3 races too. I can't wait," the 27-year-old said on his official website. "I'm passionate about racing, also outside of Formula 1. Every lap at the Nordschleife is a different kind of experience. My dream is to eventually participate in the 24-hour race here."

Verstappen has already logged thousands of virtual laps around the 24.3-kilometre circuit, often dubbed the "Green Hell", and earlier this year tested the Ferrari under the alias Franz Hermann.

He obtained the required DMSB Permit Nordschleife earlier this month, a licence necessary to race GT3 cars at the track.

"This track is extremely challenging and demanding, with its enormous length and historic layout," Verstappen explained.

His first competitive appearance at the venue follows a lower-powered outing to qualify for the permit, part of a gradual plan that could lead to an entry in the Nurburgring 24 Hours in 2026.