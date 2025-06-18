Verstappen skips F1 film premiere to test GT3 car at Spa

While much of the Formula 1 paddock flew directly from Montreal to New York for the premiere of the sport’s new Hollywood feature film, Max Verstappen once again opted out of the festivities.

The quadruple world champion had already skipped a private screening of the movie in Monaco, and this time again declined the invitation to the glitzy New York red carpet event featuring Brad Pitt and other Hollywood names.

Instead, Verstappen’s private plane was tracked landing late Monday evening at Flamierge airport in Belgium, not far from Spa-Francorchamps.

On Tuesday morning, he was back behind the wheel - not of an F1 car, but of his Verstappen.com Racing-branded Aston Martin Vantage GT3, reportedly to assist his team’s preparations for the upcoming 24 Hours of Spa. Following Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix, Verstappen expressed cautious optimism about the film’s potential but remained firm on his stance.

"I also sincerely hope that it is a good and successful film and that it has a positive effect on Formula 1," he said.

"You just shouldn’t force me to go somewhere, because that’s not quite how it should be."

Even in his absence, Verstappen’s name remained a topic of conversation on the New York red carpet, particularly in light of Red Bull’s post-race protest against George Russell's safety car driving in Montreal - a move that some perceived as accusing Russell of setting Verstappen up for a race ban.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff dismissed the protest as "ridiculous" and "petty", but also made clear that Verstappen had no role in initiating it.

"I know 100 percent that Max was not behind this, because I know for sure that he would never choose to protest something so unimportant," Wolff said.

Russell, also in attendance in New York, echoed that view: "I don't think even Max knew about the protests," he said.

The issue adds another layer to the ongoing uncertainty about Mercedes’ 2026 driver lineup. If Verstappen were to leave Red Bull, Russell could find himself the odd man out. Wolff, however, downplayed the implications of leaving Russell’s contract unrenewed for now.

"It's just a question of timing when we will sort these things out," he said. "Now we have the triple weekends - back-to-back races in June and July - but we will manage it.

"George has been in the Mercedes junior program since he was 16, so whether he wins a race or what kind of performance he has will have no bearing on the decision. We know exactly what he is capable of," Wolff added.