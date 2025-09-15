Verstappen secures GT3 clearance with Nordschleife debut

Max Verstappen has officially obtained his permit to compete in GT3 cars at the Nurburgring, completing the necessary laps during his maiden outing in the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie.

The 27-year-old, a four-time Formula 1 champion, joined the Lionspeed GP squad for Saturday’s four-hour contest, piloting a Porsche Cayman GT4 limited to 300 horsepower under the German licensing rules.

Even with restricted power and mixed weather conditions, Verstappen ticked off the required 14 laps, finishing seventh in his category and 27th overall. Red Bull’s Helmut Marko told Auto Bild he was impressed with the Dutchman’s approach. “

Despite the terrible bureaucracy at the Nurburgring, he’s extremely positive and goes along with everything. “He doesn’t seek special treatment for himself. That’s another thing that sets him apart.”

Local commentator Olli Martini also praised Verstappen’s respect for the system. “That Max Verstappen fully respects and accepts this system, you can see that here. He simply drives a Permit B vehicle so he can participate. There are other world champions, like Valentino Rossi, who said: no, I won’t do that,” he revealed.

“Verstappen simply says ‘I want to participate and I’m adhering to all the rules’. Then I can only say: thank you, Max.” The Dutch star’s appearance drew an estimated 50,000 spectators, with organisers opening additional grandstands to accommodate the crowds keen to watch him tackle the 24km track.

Although the rules typically require laps in two separate cars, one vehicle’s failure meant officials convened a committee that ultimately granted Verstappen the crucial Permit A. “I’m glad it worked out, that was the goal for this weekend,” Verstappen said afterwards.

“Of course, I’d rather drive a faster car, but I was determined to get my license and did everything they asked. Thanks also to the organisers for their cooperation. I look forward to driving on the Nordschleife many more times in the future. It’s truly a fantastic circuit.”

Auto Motor und Sport reports that Verstappen is likely to be back on the Nordschleife on September 27, slotted between the Baku and Singapore grands prix, with a probable outing in an Emil Frey Racing Ferrari 296 GT3. “We’ll be ready as soon as Max wants to drive,” confirmed team principal Lorenz Frey-Hilti.