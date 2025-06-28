Verstappen rumours resurface as Marko slams Russell

Jun.28 (GMM) Helmut Marko has taken a swipe at George Russell after the Mercedes driver reignited talk that Max Verstappen could join the Silver Arrows in 2026. Speculation surrounding a possible Verstappen switch has never fully gone away, but it was stirred again in Austria when Russell openly acknowledged the ongoing conversations between team boss Toto Wolff and the reigning world champion. "What did Russell say now?" an irritated Marko said at the Red Bull Ring. It’s understandable that Russell is paying attention to potential changes — a Verstappen move could directly impact his own seat. But for Red Bull’s long-time advisor, the talk is becoming tiresome. "Russell talks too much. I thought he already had a contract," Marko said. "This is the result of what happened in Montreal. That victory actually damaged him. We can't really take this seriously. Russell simply talks too much." Wolff, for his part, has done little to cool the flames. With Verstappen still refusing to offer a firm commitment to Red Bull for 2026, the door remains ajar. "Define 'flirting'," Wolff responded when asked directly if he was still in contact with Verstappen. "There is no 'flirt' in that sense. It depends how you act. You can flirt, or you can have conversations." The situation is further complicated by the presence of 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli, Wolff’s highly rated protégé, who is expected to remain in 2026. Despite that, the Mercedes boss isn’t ruling anything out. "I can imagine every lineup," Wolff said. "I had (Nico) Rosberg and (Lewis) Hamilton fighting for a world championship, so everything else after that is easy." And if Verstappen does become available? "We are happy with our drivers," he told Sky Italia, "but with a company like Mercedes and out of respect for everyone, you have to look at all the opportunities – even more so if it's a four-time world champion." Marko, however, remains firm that Verstappen isn’t going anywhere. "The fact is that Max has been driving for us his entire career, and he just feels comfortable in the team," said the 82-year-old. "However, we have fallen behind McLaren so we have to make sure that we build a car again with which he can fight for victories on his own. The current situation, though, is that Max stays with us." Red Bull team principal Christian Horner echoed that sentiment, insisting the team isn’t distracted by outside noise. "We don't pay any attention to all of this," he told Viaplay. "For now, it's just rumours. We know exactly where we stand with Max. The rest is mainly just a lot of noise."]]>

