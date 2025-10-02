Max Verstappen says he is settled again at Red Bull following months of uncertainty, while also adjusting to life as a new father.

The four-time world champion was heavily linked with Mercedes over the summer before confirming he would stay put.

"Of course, the last few months have been turbulent," Verstappen told Sky Deutschland. "I have to say that it's very calm in the team now and there's a good atmosphere. That's how it should be. Of course, the performances haven't been as we'd like this year."

With four race wins so far in 2025 - including back-to-back triumphs in Baku and Monza - Verstappen insists Red Bull remains his home.

"The Red Bull family is truly fantastic," he said. "I've also said many times that I want to drive here for my entire career. That opportunity is still there."

The Dutchman praised new team boss Laurent Mekies, contrasting him with former principal Christian Horner.

"He has a completely different background, of course, because he's an engineer himself," Verstappen said. "He also has a lot of experience from other teams. He always asks the right questions. I think he's performing incredibly well."

He also touched on his personal life with baby daughter Lily. "Very important - ultimately family is the most important thing in life," he said. "Yes, definitely, she sleeps through the night, so I'm very lucky with that. She sleeps a long time, at least eight to nine hours, so that's going really well."

Verstappen acknowledged the difference in his role with stepdaughter Penelope. "It's different. I'm there, but I'm not her father. That makes it a bit different, because I can't be too strict with her. I leave that to the mother!"

The Red Bull star is also eyeing more racing outside Formula 1. "Of course, I want to compete in more endurance races. Whether that's in a GT3 or a hypercar. Le Mans and Daytona, for example, you naturally want to compete in a faster car," he said.

One possibility is the Nurburgring 24 Hours in 2026. "The chance is there, but it also depends on how things go in Formula 1, of course," Verstappen admitted. "Next year, everything will be different. You just need 100 percent focus for that, but if it works out, then maybe. I have no idea yet."

"I have the simulator at home, so I drive a lot already, but you also have to be there for your family. I have Formula 1, the GT3 project is running, and the sim team as well. I don't do all of this alone, of course, and the people around me help me enormously with that," he added.