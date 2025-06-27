Verstappen opens up about media silence and FIA rules

Jun.27 (GMM) Max Verstappen has offered a candid explanation for his reserved approach in Formula 1's official media events, including the FIA press conferences.

Speaking to Dutch reporters, the Red Bull star chuckled as he admitted he deliberately keeps his answers short — or avoids them altogether — in order to sidestep potential trouble with the sport’s governing body and make a point.

As an example, when asked about the FIA's newly released stewards’ guidelines and whether Formula 1 is becoming overly regulated, Verstappen declined to comment.

"I'm not going to comment," he said. "I cannot risk a penalty point."

Later, when speaking more openly with Dutch-language media, Verstappen confirmed that he’s intentionally cautious in the official settings.

"It's easy," he said. "Because you don't always have to give an answer to everything, right, even if you have an opinion about it."

He also shrugged off suggestions that he should have spoken out about the Red Bull protest in Canada or broader FIA decisions around driving standards and governance.

"There's not much to say about it, because I always do the same thing, every weekend," he said.

"I'm not allowed to be critical in the press conference, because then it will be written 'Max says this, Max says that'. Then they object to that.

"Look, they can interpret anything I say as critical, and that's very clearly against the regulations. So I'd rather not say anything," he explained.

The reigning four-time world champion admitted that there’s also a degree of strategy behind his reluctance to engage with much of the international, particularly English-speaking, press.

"If I just keep going like this long enough," he said with a smile, when asked if he expects the FIA or Formula 1 to eventually adjust their stance.]]>

