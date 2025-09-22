Verstappen laughs off TV snub as title gap shrinks

Max Verstappen says his sudden re-emergence in the 2025 title fight is built on performance, not “hope”, after a flawless Baku weekend continued to slash his deficit to the leading McLarens.

Max Verstappen says his sudden re-emergence in the 2025 title fight is built on performance, not “hope”, after a flawless Baku weekend continued to slash his deficit to the leading McLarens.

The Dutchman followed up his Monza pole and victory with another dominant display in Azerbaijan, taking his second win in as many weeks and dragging Red Bull firmly back into the conversation in the post-Horner era. In the space of three race weekends, Verstappen has cut Norris’ advantage from 88 points to just 44.

He now trails the overall lead – held by McLaren’s Oscar Piastri – by 69. “That’s almost three race wins,” Verstappen admitted. “That’s quite a lot, but we’re just going to do our best and then see where we end up. I don’t rely on hope.” The reigning four-time world champion, almost invisible on the TV broadcast as he controlled the race from the front, laughed when told that his race had gone largely unseen: “That’s a good sign.”

But he was quick to add a note of caution. “These were two low-downforce circuits. Singapore will be completely different – much more downforce, much more tyre overheating. That will be the real test.” Piastri, who endured a rare horror weekend full of costly errors, refuses to dismiss the Verstappen threat. “I’m definitely not going to cross him out,” said the Australian.

“If I reach a high level again, then I know I should be in a good position. But if Max is between me and Lando, it’s only beneficial if I’m ahead of Lando. If I’m behind Max, it’s actually detrimental.” Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko echoed Verstappen’s caution but acknowledged the revival. “Singapore is the only race Max hasn’t won,” he told reporters.

“Let’s see how it goes there. If we win there, I’ll think about it too,” he smiled when asked about the fifth crown. McLaren boss Andrea Stella, though, insists Verstappen is already firmly back in the picture. “In terms of the drivers’ championship, we now have an interesting battle for the rest of the season,” he said. Marko was more circumspect when asked about Stella's comments.

“That’s just pessimism. Singapore requires high downforce, and it’s extremely hot – those conditions aren’t ideal for our car. "So Singapore will be the benchmark for assessing our true form.”