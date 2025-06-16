Verstappen keen to race in Le Mans Hypercar class

Max Verstappen has made it clear that he plans to test his racing skills outside Formula 1 - with the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans firmly on his radar.

Max Verstappen has made it clear that he plans to test his racing skills outside Formula 1 - with the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans firmly on his radar. While the quadruple world champion was busy racing in Canada over the weekend, he was also keeping a close eye on the famous endurance race across the Atlantic.

The Ferrari-affiliated team with former F1 driver Robert Kubica in the lineup ultimately triumphed at Le Mans, and Verstappen admitted he followed the action closely.

The Dutch driver, who recently impressed with record-setting pace in a GT3 test at the Nordschleife, has already laid the groundwork for a future sports car career.

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko believes Verstappen’s first steps may come sooner than expected.

"If you want to make Max smile, you have to talk about GT," Marko said. "There are calendar gaps in the autumn, and I assume Max has already taken a close look at that."

Speaking to Viaplay, Verstappen confirmed his interest in both GT3 and Hypercar machinery - but made it clear which category he’s targeting for Le Mans.

"On the Nordschleife you can only drive GT3," he said. "If you do Le Mans, you normally want to drive the Hypercar.

"If you win, you want to win the highest class. On the Nordschleife that is with the GT3. So it is different (to Le Mans), but they are also completely different circuits. It is all very special."

Verstappen already runs a GT3 operation under the Verstappen.com Racing banner, with Thierry Vermeulen - son of his manager Raymond - at the wheel.

"I am working on it step by step to participate," said the 27-year-old, who recently received Platinum status in the FIA’s sportscar classification.

"At the moment I prefer to race myself, of course. When I get a bit older and slower, I'll watch from the pitlane. Then, as team boss, I can really criticise everyone who is in the car," he laughed. The Red Bull driver admitted he often thinks about who he’d want alongside him at Le Mans.

"I already have a lot of friends who are already competing," Verstappen said. "We talk about it more and more often.

"I know that I am one of the heavier drivers, so I need at least two lighter drivers next to me." One name floated is Fernando Alonso, but Verstappen also pointed to Nyck de Vries.

"Nyck is quite light, of course. Nyck always goes fast, whether it's Le Mans or anywhere else. That's nice to have as a teammate.

"There are a lot of possibilities and I can only put three in the car, so that will be difficult. It's very difficult to decide now, but fantasising is allowed," he smiled again. "Once the plans are a bit clearer, it will be easier to work things out."