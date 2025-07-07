Verstappen finds solace in Hulkenberg podium

Jul.7 (GMM) Max Verstappen’s British Grand Prix may have included a costly spin and a low-key fifth place, but the Red Bull driver insists it’s no cause for concern. In fact, the highlight of his afternoon, Verstappen said, was seeing long-time friend Nico Hulkenberg finally score his first-ever Formula 1 podium. "He was the first one to come to me when I got out of the car," 37-year-old Hulkenberg told Viaplay, after ending his record-breaking streak of 239 grands prix without a top-three result. "I would have liked to have done it from the start, like Max, but my career and my path were slightly different," he smiled. "I just had to keep believing. "We go way back to the karting days. A lot of respect for each other. A lot of respect for what he does and what he stands for. "And he's a great person." Verstappen, who had earlier dismissed his chances of catching the McLarens in the championship, was happy to shift the spotlight. "Yes, great. That's the positive from the day. Just very happy for him," the 27-year-old said. As for his own race, Verstappen described a car that was difficult to manage from the first lap. "Just oversteer, understeer. No pace from the start. I really had to cling to the steering wheel," he said. "There's still a bit of humour in it, because it feels like there's nothing else than that." Even Oscar Piastri’s controversial 10-second penalty for braking behind the safety car barely drew a reaction from the Dutchman. "It's happened a few times now that people do that in front of me," Verstappen said. "I only heard after the race that he got ten seconds for that. "It's extreme, yes, but I don't make the rules." Some in the paddock believe the difficult race conditions were made worse by Verstappen’s ultra-low-downforce rear wing setup—the same one that helped him secure a surprise pole. "I expected it to be difficult, but not that difficult," he admitted. "We're not fighting for the championship anyway, so it doesn't matter. I had no grip and I made a mistake, but I'm not angry. I'm not thinking about the championship. "In the end it wasn't bad to come back to fifth. I'll take it race by race – sometimes it will be better, sometimes it will be worse." Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko echoed Verstappen’s relaxed outlook, suggesting the team is no longer pushing for titles in 2025. "There are a few things still in the pipeline," Marko told Servus TV, "but as we can see, it's not enough to even come close to McLaren. "That pole position was a combination of Max and a risky setup. I think we just have to acknowledge that McLaren is superior and it's going to be very difficult to come close."]]>

