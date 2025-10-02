Verstappen faces key Singapore test in title fight

Max Verstappen is targeting his first ever win at Singapore, the only venue on the current calendar that has so far eluded him.

The Marina Bay layout has long been a weak point for Red Bull, but successive pole-to-flag victories in Baku and Monza have reignited the Dutchman’s championship campaign.

"That will be a benchmark - how does the car perform in the high temperatures and low grip in Singapore," Ralf Schumacher told Sky Deutschland. "If he's also competing for the win there, which I don't expect... I was wrong before as well," the German smiled.

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko admitted to Austria’s Kronen Zeitung: "It's unfortunately not our car's favourite circuit, and since we won every race in 2023 except Singapore, we've suffered a bit of a trauma there, but he's fully motivated again," the Austrian added, "and that's worth more than any update."

Marko said Verstappen’s form has been equally remarkable away from Formula 1, after dominating on his GT3 debut at the Nurburgring.

"He beat all the experts, who only drive these cars at this circuit all year," Marko enthused. "In the rain, he was ten to fifteen seconds faster than everyone else, and his start was sensational."

As for Singapore, Marko is convinced Verstappen is still climbing. "He continues to develop and is far from his peak," he explained. "He's achieved his last victories with natural ease. He's becoming calmer, but not slower, and technically he's only improving."