Verstappen and Hadjar back Perez for Cadillac seat

Jul.7 (GMM) Sergio Perez is getting support from within the paddock as rumours grow about a potential Formula 1 return in 2026 with Cadillac. While top brass from the sport’s incoming eleventh team—including figures like Graeme Lowdon and Dan Towriss—were at Silverstone for discussions with potential drivers such as Valtteri Bottas, two other drivers believe Perez should be highest on their list. Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar, one of the breakout names of 2025, thinks Perez still has what it takes. "He is absolutely at Formula 1 level, that's for sure," the 20-year-old told Dutch outlet Formule 1. "I'm hearing a lot of positive things about him for next year. It seems like something is really going on. He clearly deserves a place there." After leaving Red Bull at the end of last season, Perez’s reputation took a hit—but Hadjar believes the perception is changing. "It's Checo we're talking about – he did quite well alongside Max (Verstappen)," he said. So far this season, both Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda have occupied Perez's old Red Bull seat—and neither have made a strong case. Verstappen himself, meanwhile, is open about the value Perez brought to the team. "Yes, he is definitely a good option," the reigning world champion said when asked about Cadillac possibly signing the 35-year-old Mexican. "Checo has always been very strong. Of course, he had some difficult moments with us, but as long as he has the motivation to race, I think he is a very good choice, especially for a new team. "If you look at his performances at Force India and Racing Point, you will see that he always scored good points there."]]>

