Tsunoda remains in the mix as Red Bull delays call

Yuki Tsunoda’s Formula 1 future is still unresolved — but the Japanese driver has been granted an important lifeline.

After weeks of speculation, Dr Helmut Marko has confirmed that Red Bull’s final 2026 driver decision has been pushed back to the end of the season — possibly until Abu Dhabi. “We discussed it internally and came to the conclusion that we are fully focused on the title fight,” Marko told Servus TV.

“It’s a surprise that it has become so exciting. We’ve postponed the driver selection until after Doha (Qatar) or Abu Dhabi.” He told Sky Deutschland the same: “The decision on the drivers for Racing Bulls will also be postponed because the entire focus is on the World Championship. We cannot afford such a minor error in the set-up again.” The move comes as a relief for Tsunoda, whose only known alternative outside the Red Bull system is a reserve role at Aston Martin — supported by long-time backer Honda.

Speaking to Viaplay, Tsunoda said his mission for the remainder of 2025 is clear. “The team wants me to be in a position to potentially help Max with his strategy, or even to compete against McLaren — our biggest rival. That’s the goal I’ve been given, and I understand that,” he said. “This is what Red Bull wants. In my position, I’ll be very happy if it works out. I understand why Max is always in contention for the world title.”

Sergio Perez admitted in Mexico that even when he lost his own seat next to Verstappen, he “felt pity” for whoever followed — first Liam Lawson and now Tsunoda — both fighting to stay in the Red Bull fold. Still, Tsunoda says he’s learning every weekend alongside the world champion.

“I’m learning a lot from Max,” he said. “That’s about the driving itself, but also how he works with the team. He does that in a very professional way. Sometimes he drives an incredible lap and I just don’t understand how he did it. That’s where his strength lies. I’m trying to get closer step by step.” In Mexico, Tsunoda pointed out he was “fairly consistently close to Max during qualifying — two-tenths behind — but as a team we struggled with the pace.” Asked when he expects clarity on his 2026 plans, he replied simply: “I don’t know.”

Even so, the 25-year-old hinted that a return to Racing Bulls could be likely — and even welcome. “I love that team,” he said. “If I go back to Racing Bulls, I’m confident I’ll still be fully motivated. Then we’ll work together to progress within the new regulations and make our team — the team — better,” he smiled, correcting himself mid-sentence. “We want to make progress together with the entire team, and then I’ll have a new challenge.”

Tsunoda also admitted it’s tough to compare himself directly with Verstappen when the cars often differ in specification. “Good question,” he said. “This is Red Bull’s responsibility. They know this. They want to see how I react and what I can get out of the car. I’ve shown enough — whether I had the same specification or not.” For now, he’s taking the delay in stride. “I don’t know if it makes me happier,” Tsunoda said, “but I’ll just keep performing. I’m confident I’m heading in the right direction.”