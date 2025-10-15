Tsunoda encounters new visa setback before Austin race

Yuki Tsunoda has reportedly faced another visa issue while attempting to enter the United States for this weekend’s Formula 1 Grand Prix in Austin.

Yuki Tsunoda has reportedly faced another visa issue while attempting to enter the United States for this weekend’s Formula 1 Grand Prix in Austin.

Slovak journalist Stevo Eisele of Novasport revealed that the Red Bull-backed driver was briefly detained upon arrival from Europe — a repeat of last year’s Las Vegas ordeal, when Tsunoda was held for more than two hours over immigration paperwork discrepancies.

“A nice reminder that even F1 drivers usually wear normal clothes, carry their own luggage, fight jet lag, and still have to stand in line at passport control,” Eisele noted on social media. “They can even run into unexpected problems — which stressed Yuki out again this time.” Eisele said Tsunoda was “pulled aside” again after his 11-hour flight, though it remains unclear how long he was delayed.

“So hopefully this great lover of good food and Japanese anime won’t be turned back,” he added, pointing out that Tsunoda’s long-term future in Formula 1 remains unresolved. Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko recently confirmed that final decisions about the team’s 2026 driver roster — including Tsunoda’s prospects within the program — will be made following next week’s Mexican Grand Prix.