Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar should jump at the chance to drive alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull, a former F1 team principal.

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has told Sports Mole that Isack Hadjar should grab the opportunity to become Max Verstappen's teammate at Red Bull.

Verstappen has insisted that he will remain with Red Bull for the 2026 season despite receiving interest from Mercedes.

The speculation surrounding Red Bull is now focusing on who will be the Dutchman's teammate for the first full season under new team principal Laurent Mekies.

The second seat at Red Bull has developed a reputation as a poisoned chalice, with Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Sergio Perez and Liam Lawson all experiencing tough times as Verstappen's teammate.

Yuki Tsunoda has become the latest driver to struggle in the second Red Bull car after replacing Lawson following the opening two races of the season.

Steiner delivers Hadjar Red Bull advice

Hadjar has been tipped to replace Tsunoda at Red Bull, having impressed in his rookie season with the sister team, Racing Bulls.

The Frenchman is currently in the top 10 in the world championship standings, and achieved his first podium at last month's Dutch Grand Prix.

There has been a suggestion from some quarters that Hadjar should be cautious about swapping his Racing Bulls seat for a shot at being Verstappen's teammate.

However, Steiner believes that the 20-year-old should accept the opportunity to drive for the top team if it comes his way.

"You don’t get these opportunities very often," Steiner told Sports Mole. "And if you decline it, I think that sets you up as well for the future. It’s between being between a rock and a hard place.

"If you say no, people say you didn’t want the challenge, you were afraid of the challenge, and I would say you didn’t take the opportunity. But obviously, there is a risk involved, and as you said, the drivers before him, quite a lot have not failed, but not done so well.

Hadjar told to learn from Verstappen

If Red Bull put their faith in Hadjar, Steiner believes the young driver will have a better chance of succeeding if he focuses on learning from Verstappen, rather than challenging himself to beat the four-time world champion.

"At the end, at some stage, somebody will come up and hold their own against Max," Steiner said.

"Maybe not beating Max, but as long as you’re realistic going in there, that Max for another one or two or three years will be number one there, or will be better than you, but you learn as much as possible instead of trying to beat Max.

"That’s what I would tell him. Don’t try to beat Max, because Max is a talent which comes along not so often in Formula 1.

"Try to get as close to him as possible and learn as much as possible, so when Max’s career declines, you are ready for it. Because Isack, I think, is about seven years younger than Max, and your time will come."

Hadjar may be in pole position for a promotion, but Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane recently insisted that a decision will not be made on the youngster's future until "much later in the season".

Guenther Steiner was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Lottoland.