Ralf Schumacher has softened his earlier stance on Yuki Tsunoda, conceding that the Japanese driver’s strong showing in Baku has kept him in the mix for a future Red Bull drive.

Only weeks ago, Schumacher insisted Tsunoda would “definitely” be replaced by Isack Hadjar at the end of the year. But speaking to Sky Deutschland, he admitted circumstances have shifted.

"Tsunoda's race in Baku could potentially reshape the narrative," said Schumacher. "Currently, I'd still bet on Hadjar, but the team might still be interested in Tsunoda.

"(Laurent) Mekies, with his human qualities, can make a difference. He's known Yuki for a while. A few races ago, I thought both he and (Liam) Lawson would lose their seats at their current teams."

Schumacher praised Mekies’ influence since assuming leadership of the senior outfit following Christian Horner’s departure. "You can see the atmosphere there now," he said. "He's both technical director and team principal. That's the future of Formula 1," he said.

Red Bull’s wide pool of talent, Schumacher added, makes the situation even more intriguing. "The team has a strong driver pool. It will be exciting to see what they decide, but they can't really go wrong."

Mekies himself suggested Tsunoda is firmly in the running. "It's good news to see that Yuki is raising his level - he deserves it," the Frenchman said. "That's why you see us relaxed about it. We have time. With drivers, speed doesn't disappear - confidence is key. Yuki's confidence was very high (at Baku), and he performed very strongly.

"We won't wait until Abu Dhabi, but we have a few more races before we make a decision."