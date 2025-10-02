Schumacher slams Hamilton for 'childish' Ferrari conduct

Ralf Schumacher says Ferrari’s atmosphere is becoming increasingly tense, accusing Lewis Hamilton of acting “childishly” towards Charles Leclerc.

Ralf Schumacher says Ferrari’s atmosphere is becoming increasingly tense, accusing Lewis Hamilton of acting “childishly” towards Charles Leclerc.

As Max Verstappen was busy winning a GT3 race at the Nurburgring during Formula 1’s weekend pause, Hamilton missed a Pirelli tyre test to stay with his dying dog, although on social media he claimed he had opted out of a Milan fashion show instead.

Asked about Verstappen’s dedication, Red Bull’s Helmut Marko took a swipe: “You know, the others go to some kind of, I don’t know, fashion show or something,” he told Viaplay.

Hamilton, in his debut season with Ferrari, has endured a tough campaign and is now under fire from Schumacher.

“Things are strained at Ferrari,” Schumacher said on Sky Deutschland. “Charles (Leclerc) let Lewis through with fresh tyres in Baku so he could attack. In the end, the position was supposed to be swapped back, but Hamilton didn’t do that because he obviously didn’t care.

“He knew exactly what he was doing,” the German alleged. “I think that’s a shame, because he always presents himself as a champion of justice. Hamilton behaved childishly, and Charles is, of course, disappointed. This situation isn’t going to be resolved so easily.”

The six-time grand prix winner warned the rift could harm team unity under boss Frederic Vasseur. “Everyone thinks their own thing, and that can quickly ruin a team. If you don’t trust each other within the team, it becomes problematic. In the end, the Ferrari brand is paramount,” Schumacher added.