Schumacher blasts German rules over Verstappen licence saga

Ralf Schumacher has hit out at German officials for making Max Verstappen “sweat” over clearance to race at the Nurburgring.

Reports indicate the four-time world champion, 27, was due to contest the Nürburgring Long-Distance Series (NLS) this weekend as the first step toward the mandatory Nordschleife permit for GT3 cars.

But with his name missing from the official entry list, doubts have arisen. Schumacher, 50, praised Red Bull for supporting Verstappen’s ambitions.

“I think forbidding him from doing that would probably lead to him either becoming dissatisfied with where he is now or even becoming irritable,” he told sport.de.

He said the handling of the licence in Germany, however, is “embarrassing.” “Instead of many being happy that Max is bringing this attention to the Nordschleife again, people are arguing about him getting his permit before he even drives,” the former Formula 1 driver said.

A special Nordschleife permit has been compulsory since 2015, requiring classroom sessions and race mileage before moving into GT3 machinery. Critics say Verstappen should follow the same process as others, but Schumacher sees no need.

“Yes, I agree with Norbert Haug - the biggest problem is always that people can be narrow-minded, especially in Germany,” he said.

“Of course, I would give Max Verstappen his license right away. If the others can manage it, the best driver in the world will be able to as well.”

Meanwhile, Verstappen told El Mundo Deportivo he is uninterested in copying Fernando Alonso by entering the Indy 500 or the Dakar Rally.

“No, I don’t want to do it,” said the Dutchman. “Not the Dakar, not the Indy 500. I like watching it, but it’s not the kind of racing I’d like to do after Formula 1. After F1, you’ve already risked your life enough, it’s not worth it.”