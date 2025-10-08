Carlos Sainz says Formula 1’s next-generation cars will be both quicker and more awkward to drive, with the new hybrid systems delivering explosive acceleration but rapid power loss on the straights.

Speaking to Spain’s El Partidazo de COPE, the Williams driver explained that the 2026 regulations will transform how cars deliver speed. “From zero to 300 we’ll be faster, we’ll reach 300 much sooner than we do now,” Sainz said.

“But then the battery cuts out very soon on the straight. We’ll reach 320 kilometres per hour super fast, but then we’ll spend a lot of time with no battery. Next year, 50% of the power will disappear halfway down the straight.”

The upcoming rules will drastically increase electrical output while reducing combustion-engine assistance, a mix some drivers fear will make cars “unfun” or “confusing” to drive. Even so, Sainz is upbeat about Williams’ prospects under the new regulations.

“Williams has moved up from ninth to fifth this year, that’s a huge step forward,” he said. “In Formula 1, gaining four positions from one season to the next means you’re doing things right.

"Next year, starting to win races might be difficult, but I think we can fight very closely with Ferrari, Mercedes, Red Bull and company.”

Sainz said confidence in Williams’ engine supplier was a key reason behind his move. “I have a lot of confidence in the Mercedes engine,” he explained. “It’s one of the main reasons I chose Williams. Everything I was hearing about the Mercedes engine was positive, and it continues to be so.”

With Mercedes also supplying McLaren, Alpine and its own factory team, eight cars will run the same power unit in 2026. “That means we have to get everything right with the chassis to stand out,” Sainz added. “Aston Martin with Honda will be there, Ferrari will be there, so it’s going to be a very tight field.”