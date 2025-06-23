Russell’s deal could be confirmed at British GP

© SilverHub

Jun.23 (GMM) Toto Wolff may be close to ending speculation around Mercedes’ 2026 driver lineup, with George Russell expected to sign a new deal as early as his home race at Silverstone. Wolff has appeared in no rush to extend Russell’s contract, keeping the door open for Max Verstappen – despite the reigning champion’s links to a Red Bull exit cooling in recent weeks. That shift in tone works in Russell’s favour, especially following his pole-to-win performance in Montreal. “Many believe the new contract could be announced at Silverstone,” reported Auto Motor und Sport journalist Michael Schmidt. But confirming Russell may simply pass the speculation torch to rookie Kimi Antonelli. Osterreich newspaper noted: “What this means for Antonelli’s future is unclear.” While some believe a Verstappen-Russell pairing remains possible – despite their history of clashes – others think it would be too disruptive. “If Wolff takes Verstappen, he’ll be changing two drivers,” said a Red Bull insider. “Verstappen would ruin Antonelli.” Dutch pundit Robert Doornbos, a close associate of Verstappen, believes nothing is certain. “There’s still something going on behind the scenes,” he told Ziggo Sport. “George Russell is winning races. Why don’t you give that guy a contract, then? “I strongly suspect that something will happen this year and that Russell could be waiting a long time for a contract. Only if Wolff can’t have Max will he go for George.”]]>



Jun.23 (GMM) Toto Wolff may be close to ending speculation around Mercedes’ 2026 driver lineup, with George Russell expected to sign a new deal as early as his home race at Silverstone.

Wolff has appeared in no rush to extend Russell’s contract, keeping the door open for Max Verstappen – despite the reigning champion’s links to a Red Bull exit cooling in recent weeks.

That shift in tone works in Russell’s favour, especially following his pole-to-win performance in Montreal.

“Many believe the new contract could be announced at Silverstone,” reported Auto Motor und Sport journalist Michael Schmidt.

But confirming Russell may simply pass the speculation torch to rookie Kimi Antonelli. Osterreich newspaper noted: “What this means for Antonelli’s future is unclear.”

While some believe a Verstappen-Russell pairing remains possible – despite their history of clashes – others think it would be too disruptive.

“If Wolff takes Verstappen, he’ll be changing two drivers,” said a Red Bull insider. “Verstappen would ruin Antonelli.”

Dutch pundit Robert Doornbos, a close associate of Verstappen, believes nothing is certain.

“There’s still something going on behind the scenes,” he told Ziggo Sport. “George Russell is winning races. Why don’t you give that guy a contract, then?

“I strongly suspect that something will happen this year and that Russell could be waiting a long time for a contract. Only if Wolff can’t have Max will he go for George.”]]>

GMM F1 Written by

Collect / Create New Data