Russell relaxed about contract: 'I know I’ll be in F1'

George Russell may be one of the form men of the 2025 Formula 1 season and on pole in Montreal, but the Briton remains unsigned for 2026.

Despite the impressive performances, the 27-year-old is yet to ink a new deal with Mercedes - although links to both Red Bull and Aston Martin have kept his name in the headlines.

Russell, however, is staying relaxed. "I know I'll be in Formula 1 next year," he told Sport Bild in Germany.

"My goal is to become world champion with Mercedes. And I'm sure Toto Wolff would also like to become world champion with me."

Wolff, who is not only the Mercedes team principal but also Russell’s long-time manager, is keeping things close to his chest when it comes to next season.

"No news," Russell said in Montreal. "But I don't let it get to me. Because contracts are often overrated. It's true that if you perform well, you're in a good position. And if you don't, then you're not. That's just how it works."

Russell has been one of the standouts of the 2025 season, alongside Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri. Yet, he says talks with Mercedes about the future are currently off the table.

"Now isn't the right time for that," he said. "Negotiations would just drain my time and energy."

Some insiders suggest Russell has been given private reassurances by Wolff that, should Mercedes go in another direction for 2026, he would help place him in a top seat elsewhere. Their relationship runs deep.

"We've had a close relationship for a long time," Russell said. "And now we're practically neighbours in Monaco. We see each other almost every day when we're at home."

In the paddock, the most logical explanation for the delay is Mercedes holding out hope for Verstappen. Former world champion Nico Rosberg is among those puzzled by Wolff's hesitation

. "Toto should sign him now," Rosberg told Sky Deutschland. "He's his number 1 driver, and his performance this season has been tremendous again. Perhaps there are some discussions going on behind the scenes with Verstappen."

Although Verstappen remains under contract with Red Bull beyond 2025, rumours of performance-based escape clauses have swirled for months.

One concern reportedly weighing on the Dutchman's mind is Red Bull's new in-house engine for the 2026 season.

"It would be naive and almost disrespectful towards Mercedes, Ferrari and Honda, among others, to think that we will set the standard in our first year," team boss Christian Horner told De Telegraaf.

"We've never built an engine so we've never driven a lap with one. But I'm confident we have the right people on board to deliver." Horner downplayed speculation around Verstappen’s contract specifics.

"For me, relationships are more important than contracts," he said. "If you have to point to a contract, it mainly shows that a relationship does not work. There will always be commotion in this paddock around a driver of his stature and talent."

Russell’s unexpectedly diplomatic tone following his Barcelona incident with Verstappen has further fuelled talk of a potential future partnership.

"I don't see why not," Russell replied when asked if he’d be open to teaming up with Verstappen.

"Ultimately, the top teams always attract the top drivers. It's always been that way." But who knows. Drivers are all very loyal to their teams right now, but who knows whether (Charles) Leclerc is forever committed to Ferrari, or (Lando) Norris and (Oscar) Piastri to McLaren.Things change."

When Wolff was asked in Canada if there had been movement on Russell's future, he kept his response brief.

"No, there is no update. George is part of the family, and has been for a long time. Everything is really going as planned."

Former F1 driver Timo Glock suspects the holdup may come down to simple business.

"Perhaps he has changed the numbers on the deal a bit and wants to earn a little more," Glock said. "It's a poker game. On the other hand, Mercedes is keeping its doors open."