Rookie alternatives not ready to replace Tsunoda - Marko

Jul.4 (GMM) While speculation around Max Verstappen’s future dominates headlines, Dr Helmut Marko admits that Yuki Tsunoda is also under pressure to secure his long-term place in Formula 1.

Tsunoda was promoted to Red Bull’s senior team this year with backing from Honda, following Liam Lawson’s brief and unsuccessful stint. But after a difficult showing at the Red Bull Ring last weekend, questions are mounting.

Despite the setbacks, Red Bull appears to be standing by the 25-year-old Japanese driver.

"I definitely feel the support, now more than ever, from Christian (Horner) and Helmut," Tsunoda said on Thursday. "I went to the south of the UK with a Red Bull physio to kind of reset myself, and that was coming from them. They just wanted me to have fresh air and everything."

Marko, for now, appears reluctant to put his promising rookies like Isack Hadjar or Arvid Lindblad into the senior team under pressure.

"The plan is for him to finish the season," Marko confirmed to Kleine Zeitung when asked about Tsunoda. "Nothing has changed about that."

"We don't have any alternative. We've had discussions with him, including with the engineering team, because he was completely out of sorts in Spielberg.

"We want to stabilise him and not set up the car so harshly as Max's. That could help him."

Looking ahead to 2026, Red Bull appears to be preparing for a different lineup regardless of Verstappen’s status. Hadjar, currently impressing at Racing Bulls, is widely tipped for promotion.

"I don't know what's going on there," Hadjar said at Silverstone. "I can only say that Yuki is very fast."

When asked if he could do a better job than Tsunoda, Hadjar responded: "I have no idea. But I'd like to sit in the car and try it out for myself.

"I feel mentally capable. That's my strength. The only question is whether I have the necessary skills. Unfortunately, I can't say that yet."

Meanwhile, some are speculating that Carlos Sainz could be a strong option for Red Bull despite having already committed to Williams.

"They just seem like rumours," Sainz said on Thursday. "Williams knows my commitment and that I will be with them if the situation allows. I have complete confidence in my choice."

Although Aston Martin will be Honda-powered from 2026, the team reportedly has no interest in bringing Tsunoda onboard. He is, however, being linked with Cadillac’s 2026 F1 project.

Also associated with Cadillac is Mick Schumacher. According to Bild, the former Haas driver has taken on a new advisor — experienced sports car racer Dirk Muller.

"Dirk is primarily my advisor," Schumacher said. "But he obviously has extensive experience in motorsport."]]>

