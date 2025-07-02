Ricciardo embraces slower pace after F1 exit

Jul.2 (GMM)  Daniel Ricciardo admits to "enjoying life in the slow lane". While multiple drivers – including Ricciardo’s former rivals Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez – are being linked with potential Formula 1 comebacks through the new Cadillac F1 team, the Australian has ruled himself out. When asked about Cadillac, the now bearded 35-year-old said recently: “Nah, I'm done.” Since losing his Red Bull junior team seat at RB after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, Ricciardo has quietly settled into retirement, focusing on personal ventures like his Enchante clothing label and wine range. He also appeared last weekend at the ‘Daniel Ricciardo Series’ karting event at Buckmore Park in the UK. “All good,” RMC quoted the eight-time grand prix winner as saying when asked how retirement is going, adding that life now is “not as chaotic”. “I’m just enjoying life in the slow lane,” Ricciardo smiled. “I mean, it sounds weird to say I’m retired at 35, but it’s only retirement in the world I used to be in. “Being here, it’s actually the first time I’ve been to a race track since Singapore, I guess, so quite a few months now,” he added.]]>

