Red Bull’s 2026 lineup in flux as Dunne linked to switch

Questions continue to swirl around Red Bull’s future driver roster, with fresh intrigue sparked by Alex Dunne’s abrupt exit from McLaren’s junior academy.

The Irish teenager - who this year logged both an F1 test and a pair of FP1 sessions - recently drew praise from Dr Helmut Marko and was even spotted in conversation with the Red Bull advisor. Dunne has now confirmed the split.

"From today I've mutually decided to part ways with the McLaren Driver Development program," Dunne said.

McLaren issued a polite farewell, while the rumour mill immediately placed Dunne on Red Bull’s radar. Officially, though, the team remained guarded, saying: "Alex is a talented driver who is of interest to many in the paddock. However, Red Bull will only comment on drivers already in our program."

Marko has acknowledged that only Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar are locked in for 2026. Hadjar, impressing at Racing Bulls, is widely expected either to graduate to the senior team or continue spearheading the Faenza-based outfit.

"It's a good position to be in," Hadjar said in Singapore. "But at the same time my whole career I've been used to having to chase until the very final race. It definitely takes out a bit of pressure."

Speculation continues to point Yuki Tsunoda toward Aston Martin in a reserve capacity. "I haven't spoken to Helmut yet about my future," the Japanese driver admitted. "For me it's clear - I just have to show what I can do every week. I've had more confidence lately, and I'm gradually understanding the car better, so things are definitely going in the right direction."

Meanwhile, Liam Lawson admits the wait is nerve-racking. "No, normally the calls from Helmut only come after a bad race, so I haven't heard much," he smiled. "Honestly, I'd like to know tomorrow, but in this industry, it's not unusual to stay on edge. Until I have an answer, I'll keep focusing on scoring points and good races."