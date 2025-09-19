Perez set for Ferrari test as Cadillac ramps up F1 plans

Sergio Perez has revealed that Cadillac will soon take its first steps on track in Formula 1, reportedly using an older Ferrari chassis.

The 35-year-old, speaking at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, said his schedule will shift from simulator runs in Charlotte to a real F1 outing in the UK next week.

"Next week I'll be in Charlotte first and then in England," said Perez. "I'll test the simulator, but after that, I plan to drive an F1 car."

Perez explained that track time is vital as he rebuilds the fitness needed for a return to grand prix machinery ahead of Cadillac’s 2026 entry. "I need to start preparing to be ready early next year, as I've lost tone in my neck and need to regain full functionality to drive an F1 car in the best possible way," he explained.

While not yet officially announced, the car is widely believed to be a 2023 Ferrari supplied under Cadillac’s engine partnership with Maranello.

Perez, who departed Red Bull after the 2024 season, is eager to embrace the fresh challenge. "I want to go back and enjoy it because the last few years have been difficult," he said.

"I want to return to a Formula 1 that I enjoy and work with a team that has the same enthusiasm as me." In the meantime, speculation in the paddock suggests Mercedes has prevented Valtteri Bottas, also signed by Cadillac, from taking part in any Ferrari-linked running this year.