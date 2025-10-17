Not getting Red Bull seat would ‘hurt’ - Hadjar

Isack Hadjar admits it would be a “huge disappointment” if he misses out on promotion to Red Bull Racing for 2026, but says he’s not feeling pressure as the decision approaches.

Speaking to AFP and L’Equipe in Austin, the 21-year-old Frenchman said he expects Red Bull to finalise its plans “after Mexico,” matching the timeline now confirmed by Dr Helmut Marko.

“Oh yes, hugely,” Hadjar said when asked if he’d be upset to miss the seat alongside Max Verstappen. “F1 is a sport with a short memory, a culture of the moment, but I know there are six races left, and I’ll still score points, get into Q3, and put in some strong performances, so I’m not worried at all. Yes, I’ve shown enough, I got a podium.”

Hadjar, in his rookie season, is seen as the leading contender to replace Yuki Tsunoda. Asked whether he’d like to join Red Bull before the end of 2025 if the seat is confirmed, he smiled: “Absolutely. If I’m 100% sure I’ll get the seat next year and have the chance to gain experience, I’d love to do it. It’s interesting and it’s a good idea!”

Marko told Kleine Zeitung that the team’s decision will indeed come after the Mexican GP. “Isack has established himself and is currently enjoying his situation. He’s achieved incredible things,” he said.

As for Tsunoda, Marko noted that “he knows he still needs results,” while the Japanese driver insisted his overall progress has been strong. “I feel like I’ve improved a lot, especially over long runs,” Tsunoda said in Austin. “The last two races have made qualifying more difficult, but overall everything’s good.”

Liam Lawson, also awaiting a 2026 decision, said the pressure is familiar at Racing Bulls. “It’s always been like that from a young age,” he said. “We’re pressured to build everything around results, that’s just the way it works.”

Marko also hinted that 18-year-old Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad could make his F1 debut with Racing Bulls in 2026. “He’s even younger than Hadjar,” he said. “But he’s another of our hopes, we’ll see him in the car this year too.”

As for recent speculation about former McLaren junior Alex Dunne joining the Red Bull program, Marko was blunt: “He’s not an option for us.”