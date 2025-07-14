Mekies faces major Red Bull decisions after Horner exit

Jul.14 (GMM) Christian Horner may have been sacked last week, but attention remains firmly fixed on the aftermath of his departure and the “new chapter” now unfolding at Red Bull Racing. Max Verstappen, Dr Helmut Marko, and even Horner had admitted ahead of the shock move that a fifth consecutive title for Verstappen is now unlikely. But Red Bull isn't giving up on 2025 just yet. "We have to flip the switch, look forward, and stand together," said Red Bull sports CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, quoted by Bild newspaper. "As a team, we've achieved great things and will continue to do so in the future. The world championship is not lost yet." Although Marko previously wrote off the title after the British GP, he now says the team will keep fighting until both titles are "mathematically" out of reach. With back-to-back races at Spa and Hungary up next, Red Bull will be introducing new parts at both rounds. "We'll have new parts on the car for both weekends," Marko told Speed Week. He made no mention of Horner, but referred to "a new chapter for Red Bull Racing and the Racing Bulls" beginning at Spa-Francorchamps. "Alan (Permane) was the logical choice for us, as we didn't want to bring in anyone from outside," Marko said, referring to the new Racing Bulls team principal. "Laurent (Mekies) was also a natural fit for the new job for the same reasons — as an internal solution and also as a man with vast experience. "Thanks to his diverse activities, including later work with the FIA and Ferrari, Laurent has everything he needs to lead a top team with a skilled hand." However, Auto Motor und Sport’s Michael Schmidt noted that after Horner’s 20-year reign, the task ahead for Mekies will be significant. "As a Frenchman, things won't be easy for him in Milton Keynes," he remarked. One of Mekies' top priorities is resolving the Verstappen situation. "I'll give him some time, but in the coming weeks we'll see where Max goes," Robert Doornbos told Ziggo Sport. "Then he also has to decide what drivers he'll have next year. Yuki Tsunoda won't stay with these kinds of results, and he knows Isack Hadjar well from Racing Bulls. He'd love to bring him to the top team. "Who will he put alongside Isack? Laurent still has some big decisions to make." According to Bild, Horner's downfall may have been accelerated by his refusal to relinquish marketing oversight of the junior team Racing Bulls. That disagreement reportedly led to a clash with Red Bull co-owner Chalerm Yoovidhya — formerly Horner’s strongest ally. The company’s executives are now reportedly debating how to pay out the remainder of Horner’s five-year contract, with estimates ranging from $50 million to $125 million. One rumour suggests the 51-year-old may use the funds to invest in another Formula 1 outfit. "I'm curious to see what Horner agrees to," said De Telegraaf correspondent Erik van Haren. "There are rumors that he wants to buy shares in Alpine." Former F1 driver Christijan Albers added: "We all know Horner wanted a stake in Red Bull, and he never got one from (Dietrich) Mateschitz. If there's an opportunity for him now, it's Alpine."]]>

