McLaren 'nervous' as Max Verstappen closes in on title fight

By
McLaren 'nervous' as Verstappen closes in on title fight
© Imago
The tension at McLaren is mounting as Max Verstappen’s charge gathers pace — with team insiders admitting the pressure is starting to show on Oscar Piastri and across the entire Woking operation.

The tension at McLaren is mounting as Max Verstappen’s charge gathers pace — with team insiders admitting the pressure is starting to show on Oscar Piastri and across the entire Woking operation.

After another bruising weekend in Austin, where Verstappen sliced deeper into Piastri’s points lead, McLaren CEO Zak Brown conceded that Red Bull’s resurgence is unmistakable. “I’m glad the weekend is over,” Brown said after Sunday’s race. “Lando had the same speed as Max, but was too far behind Leclerc. Oscar struggled with the car all weekend — it wasn’t a good weekend for him.

“Now we have to stop their momentum. It’s going to be tight, but the World Championship isn’t over yet.” For Piastri, though, the strain is becoming clear. “I don’t feel like I’ve made any big mistakes,” the Australian said. “It just hasn’t clicked. I haven’t felt that comfortable in the car here. That’s been the story of the weekend.”

Former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde believes the young McLaren star is under real pressure. “They’re trembling,” he said.

“You can see McLaren — within the team and between the two drivers — making a lot of mistakes. “Piastri isn’t in control right now. Norris was decent in qualifying, but still three-tenths off. Max is the one hunting, and he knows how to win a championship like this.”

Christijan Albers agreed that Piastri’s quiet exterior may mask growing anxiety. “Everyone says he’s so cool, but maybe he’s not as cool as we think,” he told Viaplay. “You don’t see obvious mistakes, but it’s too calm — he just can’t get it done.”

Team principal Andrea Stella, meanwhile, says McLaren must accept that Red Bull has reclaimed the upper hand. “We have to admit Verstappen and Red Bull have the most competitive car,” he told Sky Italia. “The track layout matters, but the gap can’t be explained by that alone. The competition has improved, and we need to extract more from our package.”

Still, Stella insists the team is holding together. “It’s a three-way battle, and we’re still masters of our destiny,” he said. “We have the equipment — now the drivers have to do their part. The upcoming races will let us show our strengths.” But not everyone is convinced McLaren can hold its nerve.

“The whole team is nervous,” warned Sky Deutschland pundit Timo Glock. “And there are tracks coming where Mercedes or Ferrari could steal points. “For me, Max Verstappen is simply too dominant now for anyone to really put him under pressure.”

ID:583945:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3467:
Written by
GMM F1

Click here for more stories about Max Verstappen

Click here for more stories about Red Bull

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Read more about Max Verstappen Giedo van der Garde Oscar Piastri Timo Glock Formula 1
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!