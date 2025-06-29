Marko won't rule out promotion for rising star Hadjar

© Imago

Jun.29 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko says rising star Isack Hadjar is firmly in contention for a promotion within Red Bull’s F1 ranks, potentially as early as 2026. The 20-year-old French rookie has quietly impressed the 82-year-old Red Bull advisor all season, even despite a hiccup during his debut in Melbourne earlier this year. "He hasn't done anything stupid," Marko told L'Equipe, downplaying Hadjar’s early spin on the formation lap in at the Australian GP. "Since the pressure has gone, he has developed a very good sense of humor too." Hadjar has been consistently strong in qualifying, and more importantly, Marko believes he is showcasing the rapid adaptability needed to thrive in Formula 1. "He's more or less always in Q3, but what matters most to me is how quickly he's adapting. I don't know how many circuits he knew before arriving, and after three laps, he's on the pace." That kind of adaptability could prove valuable if Hadjar is promoted to replace Yuki Tsunoda in 2026, as Red Bull Racing continues to search for a strong partner for Max Verstappen. "First, we'll finish the season calmly," Marko said. "And after the summer break, we'll think things through. "We also have contracts with Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda that we can extend long-term," he told Kleine Zeitung. Still, the admiration for Hadjar continued to flow. "He's also calmed down on the radio," Marko told L'Equipe. "He no longer has those angry conversations. He's developing and for a lot of people, that's a big surprise. "Even for me," he added. Marko even hinted that Hadjar may have the traits of a future great. "Isack is a very unique driver," he said. "When I saw him for the first time, I thought he was a new (Alain) Prost. He knows how to stand back and take in all the information that comes his way. His way of thinking before speaking is also remarkable. "It's also his character to be tough."]]>

Jun.29 (GMM) Dr Helmut Marko says rising star Isack Hadjar is firmly in contention for a promotion within Red Bull’s F1 ranks, potentially as early as 2026. The 20-year-old French rookie has quietly impressed the 82-year-old Red Bull advisor all season, even despite a hiccup during his debut in Melbourne earlier this year. "He hasn't done anything stupid," Marko told L'Equipe, downplaying Hadjar’s early spin on the formation lap in at the Australian GP. "Since the pressure has gone, he has developed a very good sense of humor too." Hadjar has been consistently strong in qualifying, and more importantly, Marko believes he is showcasing the rapid adaptability needed to thrive in Formula 1. "He's more or less always in Q3, but what matters most to me is how quickly he's adapting. I don't know how many circuits he knew before arriving, and after three laps, he's on the pace." That kind of adaptability could prove valuable if Hadjar is promoted to replace Yuki Tsunoda in 2026, as Red Bull Racing continues to search for a strong partner for Max Verstappen. "First, we'll finish the season calmly," Marko said. "And after the summer break, we'll think things through. "We also have contracts with Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda that we can extend long-term," he told Kleine Zeitung. Still, the admiration for Hadjar continued to flow. "He's also calmed down on the radio," Marko told L'Equipe. "He no longer has those angry conversations. He's developing and for a lot of people, that's a big surprise. "Even for me," he added. Marko even hinted that Hadjar may have the traits of a future great. "Isack is a very unique driver," he said. "When I saw him for the first time, I thought he was a new (Alain) Prost. He knows how to stand back and take in all the information that comes his way. His way of thinking before speaking is also remarkable. "It's also his character to be tough."]]>

GMM F1 Written by

Collect / Create New Data