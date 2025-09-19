Marko: Tsunoda not out of Red Bull picture

Dr Helmut Marko has stressed that Yuki Tsunoda remains in contention for Red Bull’s future lineups, even as rumours suggest he could soon be sidelined.

"Since his promotion, Laurent Mekies has been very busy in all areas. He hasn't yet had the time to work on Yuki in detail," Marko told Kleine Zeitung before the Baku GP. "But we all still have hope for Yuki. His goal for the rest of the year must be to finish in the points as often and consistently as possible. Then we'll see how things go next year." Marko added that firm calls will only be made late in the season.

"The only thing that's certain is that Verstappen and Hadjar have contracts," said the 82-year-old. "Where and in what position is still open, however."

Speculation has mounted that rookie Isack Hadjar already has a 2026 Red Bull Racing deal, but the Frenchman laughed off the chatter. "I find it very funny. Because I haven't signed anything," he smiled. "I honestly don't care what anyone writes.

"After Monza, I spent five days at home and had more important things to do than scroll through social media." Marko also told Osterreich that nothing is yet locked in. "We're still taking our time with that decision," he said.

Tsunoda likewise dismissed the talk. "That has nothing to do with the facts. I'm only focused on what I can influence," he said. "Rumours are just rumours. They have no meaning because they are not facts." The Japanese driver underlined that his pace is moving closer to Verstappen’s with each passing race weekend. "In Monza, I was within two tenths every time.

"People in the team are noticing that I'm improving." Elsewhere, Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson admitted his priority is simply holding onto a seat. "As drivers, the main thing for us is to be in Formula 1, so we're focused on securing a seat," he told reporters.

"Right now, it's mostly talks with Red Bull and trying to secure a seat where I am. Beyond that, most other seats are pretty much gone."

Lawson even had some words for Hadjar regarding a potential senior-team call-up. "At the end of the day, we're all racing drivers - we have to have enough self-confidence to be in the sport. Just focus on the job, prepare the best you can, and don't listen to everything that's said."