Dr Helmut Marko has set a firm deadline to lock in Red Bull’s 2026 lineups, insisting the matter will be settled before the end of the year.

"We want to have a guideline in place after Mexico," the 82-year-old told RTL. "The end of the year is the very last date for us."

The expectation is that Isack Hadjar will be promoted to Red Bull Racing to succeed Yuki Tsunoda alongside Max Verstappen, with Arvid Lindblad stepping up into Racing Bulls next to Liam Lawson. Even so, Marko says the decision is still pending.

"We want to see how Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson perform so we can make the right decisions for next year," he explained.

Hadjar’s long-term place in the Red Bull system is already locked in. "We have an ongoing contract with him that runs for several years. We've already made provisions for that," Marko emphasised.

As for how the French rookie would cope as Verstappen’s teammate, Marko said: "That's why we want to see more races. So far, he's been doing very well. The last race was a bit of a letdown. But starting from the pitlane, he still managed to finish tenth in Monza."

He also pointed to Hadjar’s rapid learning curve. "Within two or three laps, he's with the music," Marko smiled. "Mentally, he should be capable of holding his own against Max."

Marko then turned his attention to the driver situation at Mercedes, where George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli remain unsigned for 2026.

"They're certainly not waiting for Max anymore. And I don't really know anyone else who could be considered as team leader," he said, suggesting Russell’s new contract is being slowed by disagreements over terms.

"I think these are negotiations about salary, after Russell was kept waiting for such a long time," Marko speculated. "Perhaps this hesitation is revenge for not having made an official decision yet."